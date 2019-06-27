Huckberry’s Summer Sale, $10 off Spier & Mackay Polos, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

More than a few super-tempting pieces in here, especially if you like Flint and Tinder’s made in the USA stuff. Also in the sale section is more than a couple Huckberry exclusives. Like those Duck Boots. It’s not Duck Boot season, but man almighty are those things something else. Full review here. Prices go back up at Midnight ET on Sunday.

Oh. Hello. That’s one very, very handsome leather duffel for three hundred bucks. AND it’s made in the USA? That’s something else. Sold by DROP though, so, Final sale, and you’ll have to wait a bit to get yours if you order one. Estimated ship date isn’t too bad though. August 12th. Dimensions are 20 x 9.5 inches. Color shown above is “chocolate.” Also available in a lighter “whiskey” as well as an olive twill for sixty bucks less. Big thanks to Brad V. for the tip!!

Don’t like the tech trend? Just want a well fitting, well made, 100% cotton polo? Spier’s your shop. Pick from either Button Down collars or Shirt-fabric collars. Lots of colors to pick from, but stocks are limited. Normally $30 a piece, now down to $20. Sale ends Sunday, 6/30. Size shown above is a large on 5’10” / 200lbs. Twas featured in our annual Polopalooza polo round-up, which you can find here.

Suiting is excluded of course. Except for some of the summer stuff that’s not excluded. Go figure. Lots of new arrivals too.

They say it’s “up to 35% off” but there are quite a few items that are more than 35% off. Again. Go figure. And $275 for that padded computer brief? Pretty good. Pretty, pretty good.

Not a ton going on here, but if you love Ledbury? Then you know that any sort of discount is greatly appreciated. They make amazingly high quality, super versatile stuff. Sizes are scattered depending on what you’re after.

Also worth a mention: