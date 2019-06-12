Extra 25% off Sale Items at East Dane

East Dane doesn’t run a ton of sales, so, when they do it’s worth a look. But, and you’ve heard me say this before about retailers like East Dane, most of it is gonna be high end and/or a bit weird in terms of style. Doesn’t mean it’s still not fun to browse, and there might also be some classic wheelhouse stuff lurking in there. All now on double sale thanks to the code. And it all ships fast and free, especially fast if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. East Dane is an Amazon project, so, they’re fulfilling this stuff. Easy, fast shipping, easy, fast returns. And it doesn’t look like much if anything is final sale. Off we go with some picks.

They’re like Common Projects! Only, they’re not Common Projects. Foil stamp is on the heel accent/color bit. As well as the tongue. Made in Portugal. Available in multiple color accents, including a light blue as well as a yellow. Red and Black shown above. Not final sale either, so you can get your EU sizing dialed in. If you’re in-between sizes, they suggest sizing up.

Nice stripes. The description says the exterior is “twill”? Sure looks like saffiano leather to me. UPDATE: It’s “pleather” = 65% Polyvinyl Chloride, 35% Polyester. Big thanks to David B. for the tip!

For those that are tired of the white sneaker thing (or have enough white sneakers to shod a marching band), but still could use some neutral, do-anything casual shoes.

Made in the USA goodness from AE. I really like the Nomad Collection. Still Goodyear Welted, still made with really nice materials, but they’ve done their best to keep things light and comfortable.

Camo or blue, up to you. Now almost half off. And this is where that free, fast shipping is really nice.

Billy Reid stuff isn’t cheap, but the quality sure is nice. And the balance between trend and timeless is well done. 60% wool/20% nylon/10% cashmere/10% silk. Elbow patches are leather.

Sometimes you just want a pair of deck shoes. And you want them to be cheap. And therefor you want them to be suede, because nothing will tear up your feet like crappy, stiff, smooth leather. So, you go with suede. And you were glad you did. So let it be written. So let it be done.

Maybe not a lifetime commitment here, but not everyone wants to make that kind of commitment when they buy a bag or a pair of shoes or whatever. “Technical weave” nylon.

There’s out of season purchases, and then there’s buying a pair of Sorel Caribou’s in June.

Herschel’s famous Novel duffel, with the independent shoe compartment. Keepin’ your stinky kicks away from your clean shirts since 1994. Or, something. I don’t know when they came out with this design. Probably not 1994 though.

Mesh/perforated sneakers from an era before mesh/performated sneakers were a big deal.

Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeesssssss. Father’s Day is this weekend. And what’s more “Dad” then spending less than three bucks on his present? I mean, they’re practically GIVING THE THING AWAY. Poof! You’re a burger!