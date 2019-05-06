What I Wear to Work: Ryan, Web Developer

Welcome to “What I Wear to Work.” A series on, you guessed it, who wears what to work. Would you like to be featured? See the bottom of this post for instructions. Along with being a Dappered contributor, Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves going to concerts with his wife, and loves being a dad.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Slim-Fit Chambray Shirt – $41.70 when 40% off ($69.50). Light and crisp, breezier than most polos, but with the button-down collar and chambray fabric, I look even more put together. Shown at the top of this post is actually a chambray popover, but it doesn’t seem like many brands are making those this season? No matter, a slim chambray button down would do the trick too.

The Pants: Flint and Tinder 365 Pants in Earth – $98. One of the hazards of being a contributor at Dappered is that while you can’t keep any photo samples (strict policy), that doesn’t mean you still don’t REALLY WANT the things you’re trying on and reviewing. So, these were a must purchase. Full review here.

The Shoes: Soludos Original Dali Espadrille in Charcoal – $20-$40. Pretty much my go-to in the summer after discovering them last year, but be warned, the natural rope sole definitely takes some getting used to the feel!

The Socks: None here, since espadrilles are designed to wear barefoot.

Underneath: Pair of Thieves Super Fit Boxer Briefs. Haven’t actually tried the ExOfficios that Joe keeps talkin’ about, but these are pretty fantastic for an airy, lightweight, performance boxer brief. Can be had cheap too, if your local Target is still clearance-ing them out.

The Bag: Line of Trade Slim Messenger Bag – $45 (sold out). I wanted a zero-frills bag for my minimal daily carry (a book and not much else), and this fit the bill perfectly. Sold by Bespoke Post, but appears to be currently sold out. The Herschel Gibson seems to be a fine alternative though.

The Watch: Pebble Time Smartwatch in Red – $99.99 w/ Blue/White NATO Strap – $12.50. Yes, Pebble got bought out by Fitbit (RIP), but mine is still kicking after a few years and gives me almost a week per charge. I love knowing at a glance whether or not that buzz in my pocket is another useless notification, or an important text from my wife. The NATO fabric strap keeps my wrist breathing in the summer heat, and both watch and strap are waterproof.

The Glasses: Pixel Eyewear Ventus Computer Glasses – $75. My job has me staring at a computer screen 40 hours a week, not to mention any screen time at home. Having had LASIK surgery 3 years ago, I don’t need prescription lenses, but I’m protecting my eyes any way I can. These filter out harmful blue light, while being crystal clear, unlike most that have a yellowish tint to them.

A huge thank you to Ryan for sending in his what he wears to work. Want to see more posts from Ryan? Head here. Meanwhile, head over to LinkedIn to discuss this with your coworkers or follow Dappered if you want to see these in your feed. If you want to take this for a spin, send an email to joe@dappered.com with who you are, what you do, and what you’d like to submit. To be featured, we’ll need a picture of you at work, as well as the details on what you’re wearing/usually wear on the job. Final image will have to be cropped down to 1500×840 pixels, so, keep that in mind when shooting. Landscape mode please, and let’s keep anything from the chin up out of it. Note that sending an email with your picks and a pic doesn’t guarantee publishing. Be yourself! And get your employer’s permission if you’re gonna get specific with your place of work.