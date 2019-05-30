USA Made Briefcases, Extra Half Off BR Sale Blowout, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Lots of good stuff here. And those made in the USA Korchmar bags? $260 off. Not bad at all. Mighty handsome looking for sure. Shoe sale includes the higher end “Independence” line, but it’s not limited to that line either.

The BR sale section is pretty stacked right now, and the extra 50% off (most everything, not everything) is a nice fat bonus. Size shown on that slim luxe touch polo above is a large on 5’10” / 200lbs. And that smart weight suit jacket? Unlined for extra ventilation, and the almost half and half wool/poly fabric is made to be lightweight and breathable. Could be a real winner for those that run warm?

This is still going on? I thought this was set to expire with the other long-weekend sales. Nnnnnnope. Guess not. Now it’s a “Spring Shirt Sale.” Well okay then. Sure, you gotta buy in bulk, but there are a lot of professional suit and tie types who love them some Brooks Brothers non iron dress shirts. Lots of styles and fits to pick from.

Not bad. Some tempting stuff in there. Most would agree that Cole Haan full price just isn’t realistic. But they’re always on sale, and by the time they hit the flash sale sites (like Nordstrom’s Haute Look) the prices get much more palatable. No free shipping and returns here though, since it’s not through Nordy’s main site.

Speaking of Nordstrom… Still going strong. Doesn’t end until Monday June 3rd. Yes, some things have sold out. But the above picks have not! Full picks can be found here if you don’t want to scroll through 80+ pages.

Pre-funding has launched. It’s the original briefcase (not the new, beefier update) and their realllllly handsome weekender. Both have an estimated ship date of July.

Also worth a mention: