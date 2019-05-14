Most Wanted Affordable Style – May 2019

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Color. Warm weather = color. And this “plum” shade will take a little bit of style chutzpah to pull off, but it’s not fire engine red. And I can see this being worn in the cooler weather too (just avoid bright white shirts with blue pants or jeans… unless it’s the 4th of July). From their ultra breezy, super nice, unconstructed Italian wool line of blazers. Already on sale, and the code SURPRISE knocks another 30% off. Sizes are getting a bit scattered, which stinks, but that’s what happens when something marinates in the sale section for a bit.

That “Sonoma Tan Leather” looks an AWFUL lot like Horween’s Natural CXL? I’m probably getting my hopes up. Anyway, a mighty fine warm weather derby/blucher, that would also look right as rain with dark denim in the fall and winter when you wanted to inject a little contrast to your look. Made in the USA. On sale via Norstrom Rack.

Listen, I know some of you are tired of the tech trend. It’s all “performance” this and “tech” that and WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO COTTON? But here’s the thing, tech-fabric detractors. When it’s 100 degrees out (or worse, 93 with 85% humidity) an all cotton polo is miserable. Miz-ra-feckin’-bull. MISERABLE. So if you want to die on that hill, you can. But the rest of us will wear tech fabric. Should it be cut in a trim but not tight fit? Of course! Nobody wants to looks like a stowaway on the web.com tour. But when the summer goes from “oh how charming, with the porches and the lemonade and the blah blah blah” to “ah, right, I knew I’d end up in hell,” embrace tech fabric. These are brand new. Too late for this year’s Polopalooza. But fingers are crossed that they’re decent.

Summer is coming. And if you’re gonna be in and out of the water, and on and off the sand, then having a well made, dependable, robust dive watch is not a bad idea. Because mobile phones just kinda stink when you’re trying to relax, and it’s hard as hell to see the screens with the sun glare anyway. So disconnect. Grab a book (like, a real book made of paper) and find some sun for a bit and in and out of the water and… you get the idea. 200m water resistance, great looks, hacks and hand winds, certified for scuba diving, and a color scheme perfect for the 4th of July.

Is it expensive? Yes. Is it beautiful? Also correct. Sold via the shop at Bespoke Post.

Very much interested. The core temp fabric from BR is cool, crisp, breathes great, has just enough stretch, and isn’t fully tech based. It’s got one foot in the performance world and one in the traditional fabrics world. That said, I’m just not convinced on the new elastic waist “core temp” pants. Or as Brandon D. put it last week, the “fancy kindergarten” look.

