Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Cheap Polarized Shades, Allen Edmonds Under $300, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Not quite as good as the Anniversary Sale, when they were going for $249, but hardly anything is as good as what they pulled off during this year’s Anniversary Sale. Still made in Port Washington, Wisconsin. Still Goodyear Welted. And under $299 is NOT a bad price at all, for a do anything, first quality, cap toe oxford in your choice of calfskin. Ships and returns for free, and you even get free 2-day shipping since these are north of $250.

Tons of exclusions here (wool suits of course are out) but still worth a look. Some blazers are up for this deal + the additional 20% off… and some are not. Beats me.

Still going on. Not as good as their “50% off 1 item” deals, but… you can buy more than one thing! Great for buying suit separates, and being able to get a decent discount on more than one item makes it much more likely for you to trip the free shipping threshold, now that they jacked that up from $50 to $75.

Hellllloooo nice price. Thirty five bucks, great looks, polarized lenses. Four colors to pick from (Navy with Slate lenses, Black with Black lenses, Grey with Forrest lenses, and Maroon w/ Amber lenses.) Sadly, they don’t ship free, unless you trip a $75 threshold. It’s another five bucks if you get just the sunglasses.

Gotta love BR’s select item, “up to” 40% off deals. Why? Because often times they go OVER 40% off. I know. I don’t get it either. Not a ton in there this time, but perhaps they’re saving up for the big, long weekend sales next week? No code needed here. Extra 10% off for card members w/ BRCARD should happen at checkout.

Also worth a mention…