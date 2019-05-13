Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Cheap Polarized Shades, Allen Edmonds Under $300, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Fifth Avenue, all colors, $299 ($395)
Not quite as good as the Anniversary Sale, when they were going for $249, but hardly anything is as good as what they pulled off during this year’s Anniversary Sale. Still made in Port Washington, Wisconsin. Still Goodyear Welted. And under $299 is NOT a bad price at all, for a do anything, first quality, cap toe oxford in your choice of calfskin. Ships and returns for free, and you even get free 2-day shipping since these are north of $250.
#2. J. Crew Factory: 50% off + Extra 20% off w/ SHOPQUICK
- Slim Thompson blazer in linen-cotton – $55.60 w/ SHOPQUICK
- Slim Thompson blazer in cotton-linen – $69.50
- Cotton-linen crewneck sweater – $23.60 w/ SHOPQUICK ($29.50)
- Classic sunglasses in “clear tortoise” – $10.40 w/ SHOPQUICK ($13)
Tons of exclusions here (wool suits of course are out) but still worth a look. Some blazers are up for this deal + the additional 20% off… and some are not. Beats me.
#3. Lands’ End: 40% off Full Price w/ Family & 6894 (exp 5/14)
- Slim Fit Stretch Wool Patterned Year’rounder Trousers – $65.40 ($109)
- Tailored Fit Half-Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $179.40 ($299)
- Volley Swim Trunks in 8″ Print or Solid, or 6″ Print – $23.97 ($39.95)
- Tailored Fit Comfort First Cotton Oxford Sport Coat & matching Pant – $149.37 ($248.95)
- Lands’ End Tailored Fit Stretch Chino Suit and Pants – $149.37 ($169) seen here
- Lands’ End Tailored Fit Year’rounder Suit Jacket – $137.40 w/ ($229)
Still going on. Not as good as their “50% off 1 item” deals, but… you can buy more than one thing! Great for buying suit separates, and being able to get a decent discount on more than one item makes it much more likely for you to trip the free shipping threshold, now that they jacked that up from $50 to $75.
BONUS Huckberry: New Exclusive Polarized Sunglasses – $35
Hellllloooo nice price. Thirty five bucks, great looks, polarized lenses. Four colors to pick from (Navy with Slate lenses, Black with Black lenses, Grey with Forrest lenses, and Maroon w/ Amber lenses.) Sadly, they don’t ship free, unless you trip a $75 threshold. It’s another five bucks if you get just the sunglasses.
BONUS II Banana Republic: “Up to” 40% off Select Styles
- Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Blue Gingham Cotton Shirt – $49 ($89.50)
- Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Floral Print Cotton Shirt – $49 ($89.50)
- Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Blue Ravine Dot Cotton Shirt – $49 ($89.50)
- Slim White Luxury-Touch Polo – $30 ($49.50)
- Slim-Fit Seersucker Shirt in Navy Stripe – $39 ($69.50)
- Slim-Fit Seersucker Shirt in White – $39 ($69.50)
- Stretch-Web Buckle Belt – $33 ($54.50) multiple colors
Gotta love BR’s select item, “up to” 40% off deals. Why? Because often times they go OVER 40% off. I know. I don’t get it either. Not a ton in there this time, but perhaps they’re saving up for the big, long weekend sales next week? No code needed here. Extra 10% off for card members w/ BRCARD should happen at checkout.
Also worth a mention…
- Jack Erwin: Their small leather accessories collection is finally on their site.
- Bonobos: They’ve got a decent batch of new summer arrivals in, and you can still take 20% off w/ ECLIPSE20
- Suitsupply: Their Black Tie Package is back, in time for wedding season. You get the tux, shirt, bow tie, AND shoes, for $799. It’s not cheap, but the savings are tangible. Buy each item separately and it all runs $1042.
- Amazon: Their select item Goodthreads sale seems to still be going on. Savings on their Slim-Fit Stretch Performance Chino Pant – $34 ($40), Lightweight Oxford Short in 7″ or 9″ inseams – $21.25 ($25), Slim-Fit 5-Pocket Chino Pant – $25.50 ($30), and more.