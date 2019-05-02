J. Crew Shoe Sale, a $1000 tux for $280, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

One of the better, more tempting codes/promos from J. Crew in recent memory. Those cap toe oxfords made our best under $200 dress shoes list this year. They’re surprisingly nice (simple, but nice) in person, considering you nab them at a discount. And now you can. In person shot above is the pair in “maple.”

Still much of the same stock, but worth a quick jaunt through if you’re a big Bonobos fan. Some of its final sale, some of it is not. Meanwhile, love the name of that Capstone sportcoat. “Acapulco Green Stripe.” Sounds a cocktail they’d serve at the Catalina Wine Mixer.

Just a heads up here. Massdrop is no longer Massdrop. Massdrop is now DROP. Yes, Drop. So, we’ll refer to them as such moving forward. At the very least, it eliminates the potentially embarrassing typographical error, and thus could mention a sale in the handful by noted website “assdrop“. Which I’m assuming is something totally different, and probably doesn’t do group-purchase discounts. But I ain’t googlin’ that. On an unrelated note, Brandon D. has emailed in and said that the shoe-valet pictured above actually is quite nice. So, many thanks to him for that.

This code is super sneaky. The code is not FRIENDSHIP. There’s no second “i”. It is, in fact FRIENDSHP. Bizarre. Anyway, Charles Tyrwhitt makes a lot more than just shirts. And much of it is very, very nice. That light blue, Italian wool sportcoat? Totally unlined in the back. Yes please.

The (spendy) pick: Intramatic Chronograph – $1646 ($2195) currently unavailable?

For those who prefer to keep their purchases to authorized dealers, instead of the gray market that doesn’t provide factory warranties. Also, Macy’s has (or had?) the brand new Intramatic Chronograph up for that sale. But it might be sold out now? It was getting the 25% off cut for a while there. Featured in this year’s big Spring Temptation round up. Big thanks to Aaron K. for the tip!

Not as good as last week when it was an extra HALF off sale styles, but, still worth a mention for those who like to double up on discounts. I know, lots of BR lately. Sorry about that.

Also worth a mention: