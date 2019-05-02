J. Crew Shoe Sale, a $1000 tux for $280, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: 40% – 50% off Select Shoes w/ STEPITUP
- Oar Stripe Cap Toe Oxfords – $178.80 ($298)
- New Balance for J.Crew 791 Leather Sneakers – $51 ($85)
- Unisex 1990 MacAlister Boot in Suede – $88.80 ($148)
- Vans for J.Crew Canvas Authentic Sneakers – $36 ($60)
One of the better, more tempting codes/promos from J. Crew in recent memory. Those cap toe oxfords made our best under $200 dress shoes list this year. They’re surprisingly nice (simple, but nice) in person, considering you nab them at a discount. And now you can. In person shot above is the pair in “maple.”
Bonobos: New Additions to Sale + Extra 30% off w/ SURPRISE
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer in Francisco Dark Navy Plaid – $252 ($450)
- Capstone Italian Wool Tuxedo Jacket & Matching Pant – $280 FINAL ($1000)
- Captstone Italian Blazer in Acapulco Green Stripe – $280 ($500)
- Stretch Wool Dress Pants in Blue Plaid Check – $110.60 ($198)
Still much of the same stock, but worth a quick jaunt through if you’re a big Bonobos fan. Some of its final sale, some of it is not. Meanwhile, love the name of that Capstone sportcoat. “Acapulco Green Stripe.” Sounds a cocktail they’d serve at the Catalina Wine Mixer.
Massdrop is now called DROP
- Wolf Windsor Watch Winder – $115 FINAL ($225)
- Knockaround Sunglasses – $15 FINAL ($25)
- Shoe Shine Kit – $55 FINAL ($80)
Just a heads up here. Massdrop is no longer Massdrop. Massdrop is now DROP. Yes, Drop. So, we’ll refer to them as such moving forward. At the very least, it eliminates the potentially embarrassing typographical error, and thus could mention a sale in the handful by noted website “assdrop“. Which I’m assuming is something totally different, and probably doesn’t do group-purchase discounts. But I ain’t googlin’ that. On an unrelated note, Brandon D. has emailed in and said that the shoe-valet pictured above actually is quite nice. So, many thanks to him for that.
Charles Tyrwhitt: $100 off $350+, $50 off $250+, $25 off $150 w/ FRIENDSHP
- Slim Fit Navy Wool Perfect Blazer – $249 ($299)
- Slim Fit Light Blue Italian Wool Blazer – $299 ($399)
- Made in England Cap Toes – $204 ($349)
- Made in England Wingtips in Tan or Black – $204 ($349)
This code is super sneaky. The code is not FRIENDSHIP. There’s no second “i”. It is, in fact FRIENDSHP. Bizarre. Anyway, Charles Tyrwhitt makes a lot more than just shirts. And much of it is very, very nice. That light blue, Italian wool sportcoat? Totally unlined in the back. Yes please.
Macy’s: 25% off Select Watches w/ FRIEND (including Hamilton)
The (spendy) pick: Intramatic Chronograph – $1646 ($2195) currently unavailable?
For those who prefer to keep their purchases to authorized dealers, instead of the gray market that doesn’t provide factory warranties. Also, Macy’s has (or had?) the brand new Intramatic Chronograph up for that sale. But it might be sold out now? It was getting the 25% off cut for a while there. Featured in this year’s big Spring Temptation round up. Big thanks to Aaron K. for the tip!
BONUS Banana Republic: Extra 40% off Sale Styles
- Luxury-Touch Piped Polo – $25.79 ($49.50)
- Luxury-Touch Printed Polo – $25.79 ($49.50)
- Sky Blue Tattersall Slim-Fit or Standard Fit Luxe Poplin Shirt – $37.19 ($69.50)
- Slim-Fit Chambray Shirt – $42.59 ($79.50)
- Supima Cotton Button-Shoulder Sweater – $52.79 ($98.50)
- Organic Cotton Sweater Blazer – $77.99 ($149)
- Arley Suede Work Boot in Sand – $77.99 ($179.99)
- Troubadour Slim Briefcase – $222.49 ($495)
- Herringbone Dot Silk Tie – $23.99 ($59.50)
- Kenley Suede Crepe-Sole Chelsea Boot – $95.99 ($178)
Not as good as last week when it was an extra HALF off sale styles, but, still worth a mention for those who like to double up on discounts. I know, lots of BR lately. Sorry about that.
Also worth a mention:
- Costco: I still believe this is going on? If you have a Costco membership, they’ve got Ex-Officio boxer briefs, $30 / 3 online, and some stores have them for as low as $19.99 / 3 pack. Huge thanks to M. Shah for the tip. Perineum serenity now! CANT GET THAT AT ASSDROP NOW CAN YA???
- LL Bean: 25% off w/ SAVE25 (offer expires today, 5/2)
- Suitsupply: Their Black Tie Package is back, in time for wedding season. You get the tux, shirt, bow tie, AND shoes, for $799. It’s not cheap, but the savings are tangible. Buy each item separately and it all runs $1042.