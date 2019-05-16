Italian Wool Trousers, New Made in the USA Briefcases, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

NOTE: With the big, long-weekend sales firing off next week (don’t worry, we’ll have a big round up), we’re focusing the handful this time around on really good bang-for-the-buck stuff that’s just been released. Maybe not all of it is on sale (much of it won’t go on sale due to the vendors) but still absolutely worth a mention. Stay tuned for next week’s long weekend sales hoedown.

Italian wool sourced from Vitale Barberis Canonico. Lined with Bemberg. Genuine horn buttons, split back seam, and a waistband that has that nifty, subtle, rubber grip to help keep your shirt tucked in. For sixty for bucks? Not bad at all. Comes with a 34 inch inseam, so, the vast majority will need those tailored, but that’s not uncommon for dress trousers.

Getting that red and blue look without the huge markup that you’ll find with luxury brands. Still not some cheap thing though. Pushing four bills, and since it’s DROP, it’s final sale. 42mm Case Diameter. 200m water resistance. Stainless steel case and a sapphire crystal. Original, throwback Glycine logo. Glycine’s 2-year warranty.

Lordy those are something else. Made in the USA from Horween’s Nut Brown Dublin Full Grain Leather. Briefcase is a bit bigger than their original, with a bit more organization options. Size is: 17″ x 12.5″ x 3.5″. That main compartment? Almost double the capacity compared to the original. Those are nice. Very nice. Estimated ship date is in July.

Great googly-moogley what a week for new arrivals. 100% Irish linen, just 1/4 lined in the back with bemberg, half canvas, and a few colors to pick from. Available in slim or contemporary fits, and that “cigar” shade on the right is made in the 3/2 roll Neopolitan style (if that’s more your thing).

Big thanks to Brandon D. for sending in the tip here. Made in England. Free shipping and free returns. About as timeless as it gets. Do be warned that most are gonna have to size up. According to Brandon, when he looked at the CM measurements on his usual size (42) it was clear he’d have to go with a 44. Lots of colors to pick from. Want to save an additional 10%? Sign up for their email list and they should send you a code.

Just a reminder that one of the best sales of the year is on the horizon. No, it’s not quite as good as their pre-fall Anniversary Sale. BUT, the Nordy Half Yearly sales almost always impress. Here’s what it looked like last spring.

Also worth a mention: