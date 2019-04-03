Most Wanted Affordable Style – April 2019

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Oh. Oh my. That’ll work. Just released with ultra sharp looking hands and that 12 o’clock indice, the “Kamasu” (translation: Barracuda) is, of course, equipped with an in-house automatic movement. Sapphire crystal here too. 200m water resistance. And while some models were going for $100 less during a recent Massdrop sale, this dark green option was NOT among the options.

Linen is spectacular in the warm weather. It breathes great, that texture is awesome, etc. But it wrinkles like hell (which yes, is part of the charm). And if you don’t like how much it wrinkles… then here’s a bit of a solution. Lots of linen in the mix, but enough wool (not cotton!) to keep it tighter than most. Offered in slim or contemporary fit. Unpadded shoulders. Just 1/4 lined in the back with bemberg. Another winner from Spier & Mackay.

Tempting. Very tempting. But there’s a big hesitation I think. Because despite H&M’s “premium quality” line being noticeably better in terms of quality than the rest of their stuff (especially their shoes)… what are the chances that I wear these one warm day, sockless, and the first time I take my somewhat sweaty feet out they’re stained blue?

Because it’s patio season, and sickly sweet white wines are… gross. This is NOT one of those. This Spanish white is dry and crisp, and it features some floral and fruit references which make for a delicious pour. The story behind the name is interesting: apparently Martin Codax was a beloved Galician medieval troubadour. It is reasonable priced ($13) and widely available.

I know, another gray blazer. But swap out this one for the Spier & Mackay linen/wool option in the outfit above. Does the Spier still work? Maybe. But it doesn’t work as well as a sweater blazer. That right there, above, is a perfect outfit for a LOT of spring/summer stuff, where you don’t want to look too dressed up, but don’t want to default to shorts and a ratty t-shirt either. Dates, coffee meetups, casual (quite casual) Fridays, all that jazz. And super comfortable too.

Because we’re coming out of boot season and into sneaker season. Still the best. Despite all the hype for, ahem, other classic court inspired sneakers, the Stan Smith is still the champ. Oddly nice leather for the price, crazy comfortable, and goes with everything. Also available with navy or red accents (along with the green shown above.)

