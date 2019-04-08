Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Suitsupply $399 options, 45% off GAP, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Just in time for wedding season. All half canvas, Italian wools, and ships and returns for free. If you are picking up a new suit for a wedding? Make sure you leave yourself plenty of time to get it tailored for that big day. Patterns shown above are showcased because they’re the newbies. The $399 line, of course, carries solid gray and navy too. It’s their basic, foundation line, with the same great construction and much of the same high quality fabrics as their more expensive suits, only they can buy in bulk here, and thus, pass the savings on to you.

GAP has fallen on some hard times with retail becoming a dichotomy. Either people are rushing to the super cheap (Old Navy, H&M, etc) or retreating towards higher end stuff. So the middle ground has gotten a bit forgotten. But they still make some solid basics, and their spring/summer stuff is full of lightweight, light in color (but not Easter pastel) shorts, pants, henleys, and more. And the 45% off no exclusions code is better than normal. If nothing else, it’s not a bad time to pick up one of the best smart-casual belts on the market.

Factory 2nds Independence collection Bartlett Cap Toe Oxford – $249

Factory 2nds Dalton Wingtip Boots – $199

Factory 2nds Bond Street Cap Toe Oxfords – $199

Factory 2nds Carlyle Oxfords – $199

Factory 2nds Maclennan Wholecuts – $147

Factory 2nds Mackenzie Wholecuts – $147

No e-commerce this time. It’s just shoebank.com, which means you’ll have to make a phone call. And there’s still that steep $25 restocking fee if you send them back through the mail. Size, width, and color selection varies depending on what you’re after (since that’s how factory 2nds work). Lots of shoes under $200, including… Daltons? That’s unusual. But again, it’s a big gamble. Be careful out there.

Made in the USA from Horween’s legendary, burgundy, chromexcel leather. Not super structured, so it’ll fit in well in business casual workplaces, but that leather is still something else with all of its texture and shade variations.

Sizes are starting to sell out depending on what you’re after, but I didn’t realize the first time around that these come in multiple widths? Narrow, Standard, and Wide. One of the more popular men’s style drops on Massdrop. Made in Spain, sleek as all get out, and equipped with a Goodyear welt. It’s Massdrop, so it’s final sale, but, picking up something similar direct through Carmina is gonna run you $450 ($500 if you include the beech wood shoe trees, which, each pair purchased through Massdrop comes with). So the savings are tangible.

Figured a Massdrop offering that wasn’t size-specific like shoes was worth a mention. And valet trays are super useful. I think I have… 4? 5 in total? They’re great for wrangling small items like keys and pens and knives and all that EDC stuff we seem to lug around. Final sale since it’s Massdrop. They’re claiming these are Horween leather too? Estimated ship date is May 15th.

Also worth a mention…