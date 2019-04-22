Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos Extra 30% off Sale Items, Great Shoe Shine Starter Kit, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Bonobos: Extra 30% off Final Sale Items w/ SURPRISE
- Foundation Italian Wool Blazer – $220.50 FINAL ($400)
- Cotton Linen Crew Sweater – $54.60 FINAL ($98)
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer – $250.60 FINAL ($450)
- Washed Button Down Shirt – $40.60 FINAL ($88)
- Superfine Pima Cotton Long Sleeve Henley – $33.60 FINAL ($78)
- Superfine Pima Cotton Short Sleeve Henley – $33.60 FINAL ($78)
- Quilted Waffle Bomber Jacket – $89.60 FINAL ($158)
- Capstone Italian Wool Blazer – $168 FINAL ($600) shown at top of post
It’s not bursting at the seams, but their sale section has had a fresh injection of stock recently. No clue on when this SURPRISE code ends. And remember, final sale means final sale. No returns. Picks above are limited to items that have at least a decent size selection at post time.
#2. Massdrop: Woodlore Cedar Shoe-Care Valet & Goodies – $55 FINAL($79.99)
Not bad at all. A made in the USA (I think?) cedar shoe valet, plus carnauba shoe waxes in black, burgundy, brown, and neutral, 4 cloth applicators, 2 polish daubers, and 2 small horsehair shine brushes. Pretty good for $55. Not bad considering the Brooks Brothers version, albeit fancier, costs more than twice as much. Great for the guy who’s just getting into shoe care. It’s Massdrop, so it’s a pre-order. Orders should ship in about a month.
#3. Allen Edmonds: Anniversary Sale ends Wednesday 4/24
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots – $310 ($445)
- Cornwallis Dress Oxford – $249 ($395)
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $249 ($395)
- Cordovan Ave. Dress Belt – $185 ($219)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $249 ($395)
- Fifth Ave. Cap Toe Oxford – $249 ($395)
LAST CALL PEOPLE. It’s over mid week. So, be warned. Full picks can be found here.
BONUS Banana Republic: 40% off no exclusions?
- Slim Luxury-Touch Polo – $29.70 ($49.50)
- Supima Cotton Sweater Polo – $38.70 ($64.50)
- Stretch Knit Jacket – $77.40 ($129)
- Slim Stripe Blazer – $118.80 ($198)
- Slim Utility Blazer – $95.40 ($159)
- Slim Fly-Weight Traveler Jean – $58.80 ($98)
- Nyle Italian Lace-Up Oxford – $94.80 ($158)
- Waller Suede Brogue Oxford – $94.80 ($158)
- Nicklas Leather Sneaker – $76.80 ($128)
Suede, silk, leather, and cashmere included this time. Pretty sure 3rd party is excluded though. Extra 10% off if you’ve got a Gap inc credit card and you punch in BRCARD at checkout. Lots of new, warm weather goodness from BR that’s got some trend influences but isn’t overly trendy. Nice work outta them this spring.
Also worth a mention…
- GAP: (deep breath) Up to 70% Off + 40% Off Everything + Extra 10% Off with SPRING and HAPPY
- Todd Snyder: They’ve dumped a bunch more warm weather stuff in their sale section.
- Spier & Mackay: They got a few more new spring fabric sportcoats ready for pre-order.
- J. Crew: 40% off select full price & sale w/ GETITGETIT + extra 15% off with this weird, gobbledeegook code that allegedly isn’t a one time use code: dbc256517209194 Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!