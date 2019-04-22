Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos Extra 30% off Sale Items, Great Shoe Shine Starter Kit, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It’s not bursting at the seams, but their sale section has had a fresh injection of stock recently. No clue on when this SURPRISE code ends. And remember, final sale means final sale. No returns. Picks above are limited to items that have at least a decent size selection at post time.

Not bad at all. A made in the USA (I think?) cedar shoe valet, plus carnauba shoe waxes in black, burgundy, brown, and neutral, 4 cloth applicators, 2 polish daubers, and 2 small horsehair shine brushes. Pretty good for $55. Not bad considering the Brooks Brothers version, albeit fancier, costs more than twice as much. Great for the guy who’s just getting into shoe care. It’s Massdrop, so it’s a pre-order. Orders should ship in about a month.

LAST CALL PEOPLE. It’s over mid week. So, be warned. Full picks can be found here.

Suede, silk, leather, and cashmere included this time. Pretty sure 3rd party is excluded though. Extra 10% off if you’ve got a Gap inc credit card and you punch in BRCARD at checkout. Lots of new, warm weather goodness from BR that’s got some trend influences but isn’t overly trendy. Nice work outta them this spring.

Also worth a mention…