Ledbury Bundles, Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale Preview, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Full top 10 picks coming in a separate post when the thing launches, but, there’s some pretty solid pricing this year. $249 for first quality, able to be returned, made in the USA dress shoes in conservative, slightly flashy, and real flashy styles no less, isn’t bad at all. Sale starts tomorrow. Sometimes they launch it a day early.

Splurge alert. It’s a select shirt sale, and the basic white and light blue fine twills aren’t included, but there’s still plenty wheelhouse shirts to pick from. Ledbury… whooo boy. Once you discover them, it’s hard to go back to other shirts. But… crap they ain’t cheap. Possible combo from the featured shirts above (there’s more than that up for this sale) would be: The Blue Carrington Windowpane ($145) + Light Blue Duval Stripe ($145) + Light Blue Edsel Stripe ($145) = $335 ($435). So that’s $100 off. And you get some super versatile patterns, AND those three are all mid-spread collars. So they’ll look great with or without a tie.

Hautelook is Nordstrom’s flash sale site. Deep discounts, but for a limited time. That said, once the sale expires, you can often find these goods back over at NordstromRack.com. And sometimes, depending on the brand, you have to take the “full retail” price with a big fat pile of salt. Like those Cole Haan duffels. Would any of us spend $500 on one of those? Heck no! Is $150 more palatable? Yes. But even then… who knows. Good reviews though. Sale ends soon. Like, this morning I think.

Yes, I know these aren’t on sale. Also, I know they aren’t cheap. Far from it. But for some reason, I stumbled across these and was surprised. I was expecting them to cost more? 100% made in the USA. Cut, sewn, dyed, and washed within a 20 mile radius of Los Angeles. A basic, but Flint and Tinder is one of the few places someone can buy Made in the USA goods that actually look good, for a semi-reasonable price. Still. Fingers crossed they go on sale at some point.

More oddly affordable Persols from Massdrop. This time in a more square, non foldable, still has a retro keyhold bridge element… frame. Blue lenses are limited to the “ketchup and mustard” tortoise (still waiting for my pair of foldables to show up so I can see if this is really as RED RED RED as it looks in the photos), or a more subtle blonde tortoise with green lenses.

Also worth a mention: