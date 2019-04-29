In Review: The PROOF Performance Oxford

About the Author: Stephen Knight is a photographer / videographer who founded itsaknightsstyle and Itsaknightslife. His mission is to tell the story of people through style, food, music, and dancing. Catch his stuff on Instagram and Youtube.

With Spring time taking its full grip (kind of) in most areas, the time to be outside and active is upon us. Huckberry has created a fully functional performance oxford shirt that will move with you whether you are in the mountains, or in the city.

The Look

If you weren’t careful, you could mistake this shirt for just a regular chambray shirt. There’s a little bit of shine that engulfs the shirt which comes from a stain-resistant finish to help repel any accidents you may have throughout the day. Because nothing is worse than rushing to work just to have your morning coffee spill and stain your shirt… and your day. The “Navy” color I was checking out wasn’t exactly the Navy I was expecting, but I still found the shirt to have a nice neutral tone to it that would be easy to match with khakis, jeans, and even olive pants. Overall it has a regular oxford shirt look, making it a classic piece.

Fabric = 70% cotton, 27% polyester, 3% spandex, providing 4-way-stretch and a stain resistant finish.

The Fabric

Putting on this shirt, I immediately noticed that this was a material that would be able to handle a ton of movement. The four way stretch design is made up of a blend of nylon and cotton, which means that this will be able to move the way you do yet feel comfortable doing it. I won’t lie… it wasn’t T-shirt soft, but that’s not what it’s meant for. The shirt is a little heavier than a normal oxford, but considering they advertise it as mid-weight, it didn’t come as a surprise to me. It feels plenty hefty too, like it can handle any activity you throw at it.

Charcoal, “Navy,” and Slate.

This variant comes in an “athletic fit,” which in my eyes just means a little slimmer than a regular fit, but by no means a slim fit. Putting this shirt on confirmed my thoughts almost exactly. The sides draped a little more off my body than I personally would like. But coming from a 165 lb. ectomorph, you could probably see why. There was plenty of room from all sides, although the sleeves were a little slimmer, which I found interesting. Personally, I would take in the shirt with a tailor, so it hugs my body a little more, but considering this shirt is designed to move in all directions, not sure if I would make it an objective recommendation.

Size small, in navy, on 5’10” / 165.

Final thoughts

It seems like the trend with clothing is a combination of functionality with the ability to be worn in a variety of locations, including the office (depending on dress code). On sale for $62, this isn’t the cheapest oxford on the market. But considering the quality of materials and the ability to be a chameleon with use, this is still a shirt I would recommend be put in your rotation, IF you’re the type who likes the tech trend and is willing to pay for it. Maybe just take in the sides a little.