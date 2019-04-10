Quick Picks: East Dane 20% off or 25% off orders of $500+

East Dane just doesn’t run sales that often. They’re kinda like an Amazon fulfilled junior varsity Mr. Porter. So they do carry some higher end stuff (some of which is wayyyy outside our wheelhouse, either by price or by… weirdness), as well as a few brands that are tough to get on sale. And thus we have here some quick picks. Items ship fast and free if you have a Prime account, since East Dane and Amazon have a bit of a thing going on. Or an agreement. Or a partnership. Or whatever, let’s not get stuck on labels, okay?

THAT GRAY SHADE. Prices have gone up on Filson’s Original Brief in recent times, but at least this 20% off discount gets you some sort of savings. All four colors available. And the fast, free shipping and free returns is nice here.

25% off on a timeless piece of outerwear. It’s timeless, yet it’s out of season. Not sure how that works. Anyway, the peacoat Bond wore in Skyfall. Made in Italy, 80% wool / 20% nylon, mostly unlined, and those peak lapels. Yes, it’s spendy. But it’s an investment that’s gonna last and last and last.

It’s a backpack! It’s a briefcase! It’s really bloody expensive! For $400 on sale, you bet I expect a three-way. Hey-ooooooooooo. WAIT. Tumi is excluded. DAMMIT. But the joke worked! I mean, it didn’t work well, but it worked.

Italy’s version of Chucks. Kinda. They aren’t made in Italy, but the brand is Italian. No rubber cap toe here, but I’ve found Supergas to be more durable (and more comfortable) than Cons. Also available in navy and a grey sage.

Summer travel season is fast approaching. Whereas the original was designed to fit under the seat in a Pullman rail car, this slightly sized down version is made to meet Airline carry on requirements. Made in the USA.

Made in the UK. Hard to get more timeless than this. Get your James Dean on. Lots of sizes available at post time.

Now the modern, slimmer take on a Baracuta classic. 50% cotton / 50% poly shell. Made in the UK. Six different colors to pick from.

Have Strands gone for less? Sure. But as of right now, this East Dane sale beats the price that Allen Edmonds has their strands on sale for during the Anniversary Sale (currently at $335 direct through AE). Which is kinda… well that’s something, isn’t it? More picks from the Allen Edmonds anniversary sale can be found here.

Like the briefcases, also available in gray. Super versatile and built to last. 12.5 x 20 x 11.5 = 2875 cubic inches of space. That’s plenty for most. Leather accents. Made in the USA.

Why are these four bills while most other Wolverine 1ks are around the mid $300s? I think it’s the leather. Horween here. Top notch stuff. Fancy.

Yes, more Filson. I like Filson stuff. And turtles.

Hybrids that work in soft suede uppers with springy Nike produced soles. You either like this kinda thing or you really really don’t.

Good grief that’s a lot of beef. Same dimensions and design as the canvas options above, but… in leather. And extremely expensive. Still made in the USA.

I’ll stick with Stan Smiths myself, but, I’m not as hip as you are. It’s the soles, right? The stay-puft soles? Nice thinkin’ Ray!

Good lord that’s a lot of money. But, they come highly recommended by our shoe correspondent. These are close enough to the second threshold (25% off at $500) that it’d probably be worth it to find something cheap to add to your shopping bag, and thus, trip the extra 5% off. Like, I dunno, some shoe trees. You’ll need those. There. Ta-Da.