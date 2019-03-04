Win It: The Orient Bambino V4 Automatic Stainless

A stainless steel bracelet.

Huh. Why didn’t I think of that?

Probably because I’m just some dope on the internet lucky enough to write about things like watches, shoes and pants, and not actually tasked with designing the things. That, and I think during the mid aughts through the earlyish teens, stainless steel bands were more popular in the eyes of the masses on dive watches and other watches with more “presence.” Now that overall watch diameters have receded to more classically sized spans (such as seen on the Bambino line), those stainless steel watchbands are seeing a bit more use.

Simple hands, simple indices, and a few dial colors to pick from.

It’s a brilliant decision, and they picked a great face to pair with that mainly matte (but with some shined up, small inserts) band. Simple indices, simple, sharp hands, and a modest date window at 3 o’clock across from the onion style crown. They even made a white dial with blue hands, just for kicks.

Domed crystal. Onion style crown with the Orient logo stamped on it.

There are a few key differences between these stainless V4 watches and other Bambinos carrying the V4 moniker. First, the dials aren’t a “flash” gradient. Some of us think that flash on the other V4s looks a little funky. Thankfully, these don’t have that. Much classier. Second, these are the standard Bambino 40.5mm diameter. The flash gradiant V4 models are sized up to 42mm. Not here. Back to 40.5mm. But that also means the lugs are the odd 21mm width that the Bambino traditionally carries.

Mostly matte with some polished inserts.

The bracelet feels good. Not super heavy, but not rickety or loose either. Butterfly clasp keeps things closed. And while there are some polished inserts (similar to their diver Ray’s bracelet) the main stuff is brushed matte.

Same domed mineral crystal as other Bambinos. Same in house, automatic, hacking and hand winding movement. Just 30m water resistant, so, it’s a dress watch through and through. Try not to get it wet. Current asking price for these new models is $225 direct via Orient which comes with a 1 year manufacturer’s warranty.

Enter here to win the Orient Bambino V4 Blue Dial Stainless shown above. Deadline for entry is 11:59 PM ET on 3/5/19. One entry per person. A huge thanks to Orient for providing us with one of their latest models for review then giveaway!