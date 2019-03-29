The Weekend Reset: Dares, Scares and Spring Finger Foods.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Jordan Peele pivoted from producing great comedy to making amazing horror movies. Many did not see this coming (raises hand). Peele’s latest film US is getting rave reviews and it had a really big opening weekend. My recommendation? Go see this in a theater full of people who will freak out when you freak out and make the whole thing so much more intense. And fun. Not like how I see movies alone with the cat. He’s pretty tired of my shit.

Goals. Maybe. Not everyone feels right walking around with a major investment on their wrist. The New York Times explores just what the h-e-double-Gritty-sticks is going on in the high end wristwatch market. The last few years have been something.

Just to be clear: I’m not talking about a “hold my beer” moment. We have enough of those. I am talking about doing something you never thought you could do. Like, for instance, climbing a utility pole and standing up at the top. This is something I never thought I would do. But I did. And it was exhilarating. If you are going to emulate Captain Throw-Your-Fate-to-the-Wind pictured above, make sure you’re actually rigged up in support gear (legit operators of businesses that offer these experiences generally won’t do it otherwise). A ropes course is another great challenge. Belt out some karaoke. Learn to drive a manual transmission. Wear socks with sandals (kidding). It’s good for your brain. It’s good for your self worth. It’s good for you. Obligatory. (Photo by Ryan Tauss on Unsplash)

I rarely ever recommend dishes that require frying. There are reasons. Lots of them. But this dish is worth the effort. My favorite spring vegetable encased in tempura and served with a tangy traditional Ponzu sauce. It’s not difficult. It doesn’t take too long. And if you want to make a party out of it (because why not?), there are loads of tasty apps included in this article.

The epitome of cool. This is one of the greatest jazz recordings of all time. It was also a massive popular hit. Saxophonist Stan Getz teamed up with Brazilian guitarist João Gilberto to record music with pianist and composer Antônio Carlos Jobim. My guess is that you’re already familiar with “The Girl From Impanema.” Get to know the rest. It would be the perfect soundtrack to a Spring Appetizer party. Nudge nudge.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently chasing his spirit animal. He is not a fan of tapioca but he’s looking forward to this.