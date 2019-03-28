Stretch Retro Polos, Orient’s newest Dive Watch on Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Heading into the warm weather season, EXPRESS seems to have, oddly enough, more than a few pieces inspired by classic (if not straight up retro) menswear. Avoid the logos kids. Stick with the unbranded stuff, as shown in the picks above. Those piped performance polos look darn near perfect. Efforting an in person soon. 40% off just about everything ends tomorrow, 3/29.

Sometimes I wonder just what the hell is going on over at Massdrop. Continuity? The hell is that? Here, they’re insisting this is the “Mako III.” Which apparently it is very much not. It’s a new model called the Kamasu. Massdrop has also somehow mixed in some new “Kano” watches too (the ones without the triangle at 12 o’clock). Now, that said… hell of a price. Currently going for $100 more over at Orient if you want to buy direct. 41.8mm case diameter. Automatic movement of course. Day and date. Sapphire crystal. 200m water resistance. A pretty slick summertime (okay, year-round) companion. Estimated ship date is April 22nd.

No bundling required this time. No code. Just click and get a shirt in your cart and ten bucks should get knocked off. Good through this Saturday. Oxford cloth button downs (with awfully nice collars) are now $38 instead of the usual $48.

Looks like the exclusions are the same as they usually are: Just Birkenstock, Viberg, Woolrich, Zespa. So that means Filson and Allen Edmonds are a go? Same for their THREE HUNDRED DOLLAR cashmere hoodie? I know. I know. Silly. Still, wanted to include it just for kicks.

Gustin’s Made in the USA field jackets are back, only this time they’re cranking them out in a super soft, velvety (but not shiny) moleskin cotton fabric. Since it’s Gustin, it’s pre-order, and these things don’t ship until June. Which… kinda stinks because by June, it’s gonna be way too damn hot (for most of us) to wear one of these. Maybe an early fall present to oneself? Available in Navy, Olive, and Black.

These are NOT the Flint & Tinder 365 pants. They’re $60 less, 100% cotton (no 3% stretch here), and while the fabric is made in the USA, they’re made in the ambiguous land of “imported.” Just a slim fit here. No straight. So no, they aren’t the F&T, but they’re a lot less. And a lot of guys really like Jomers. Launched yesterday but they goofed and sent out the pricing as $58 in the original communications. Not so. They’re $38. Shipping is free, but you’re on the hook for returns.

Also worth a mention: