Monday Sales Tripod – New Spier Spring Suits, 15% off Christopher Ward, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can't wait til the weekend? You'll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Newness from Spier & Mackay. Tropical wool suits have just one drawback: The jackets are fully lined. So if you’re a super sweater of a man, then you might want to steer clear. Lined in Bemberg though, so it’ll breathe noticeably better than stuffy polyester lined suits. Lighter weight tropical wool does help too in the warmer months. Also, new stretch suits are in and their polos are up for pre-order.

The Pick: C65 Trident GMT – $930.75 ($1095)

Not cheap, but compared to luxury watch brands? These are oddly affordable. Extremely well designed, Swiss made, and the C65 collection that’s getting the cut has super on-point retro styling.

Was running yesterday in… celebration(?) of springing forward with the clocks, and has since been extended through today. Yes, there are a ton of exclusions. As is always the case. But a good chunk of their new arrivals are getting the cut.

Not all of their shirts are four for $199, but the selection that IS up for the 4/$199 deal isn’t half bad. Especially if you’re a fan of their 96% cotton / 4% lycra non-iron stretch fabrics.

Last day today. Full picks here. As good as it gets for BR. It’s a great time to pick up, well, anything from BR, but ESPECIALLY the stuff that’s usually excluded. (Rapid movement denim, core temp chinos, traveler pants, etc.)

