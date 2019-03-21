Goodyear Welted Shoes for $140, On Sale Folding Ray-Bans, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The best values in menswear get even better. But it really does feel like an end of season clearance (probably because it is). Lots of cool to cold weather fabrics. Sizes are really scattered. So get ready to hunt and peck a little bit.

So maybe ketchup and mustard Persols weren’t your thing. Fair enough. So perhaps something more classic? Folding Clubmasters this time around, still from Massdrop. Prescription ready too, in case you want to swap in some Rx lenses in the frames. Final sale of course, being that it’s Massdrop. Estimated ship date is April 16.

Getting a Timex direct through Timex.com doesn’t always net you the best price. In fact, if it’s a pretty common model? Amazon will almost always have them beat on price. But this VIP sale has got some not-so-common watches up for the 20% discount, including some kinda-rare Waterbury as well as Todd Snyder models. Code expires Monday 3/25.

Cheap? Nope. But made in the USA from 97% cotton and 3% lycra, they look good, feel great, and now come in both a slim AND a straight fit. (Straight fit! Rejoice squat rack fans!) Also, no hemming (for most of us) required anymore. They now come in inseams of 30, 32, and 34. Full review coming soon. Seven, count ’em SEVEN different colors to pick from.

Doesn’t start until tomorrow, but still worth a mention. While the construction often takes place in the fuzzy, not very specific land of “imported,” they’re built well, and the Italian fabrics they make them out of are top notch. A splurge for most of us, but they wear well and hold up great.

Also worth a mention: