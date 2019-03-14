Retro Styled Polos, Bronze Swiss Auto Watches, Gap Exclusion Free, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Well… I have to say that EXPRESS has more than a handful of things that look interesting this season (give me that piped polo… please). So kudos to them. And if those shoes and sneakers really are leather/nubuck/suede, that’s a pretty nifty price.

Well here we are again. No code needed this time, but just in time for our best dress shoes under $200 post (coming up next week) the Mackenzie whole cut medallion toe has dropped to under $200. Have em’. Love em’. Full review here. Don’t want the medallion? Their super plain (but elegant) wholecut MacLennan is also down to $197. And they aren’t final sale. So you can return them. For free.

Features fabrics from the famous Vitale Barberis mill in Italy. Thirty five bucks per tie. Not bad. Sixteen styles to choose from. Perfect if you’re shopping for an upcoming spring/summer wedding. I know neckties are a little (okay, a lot) stereotypical for groomsman’s gifts, but, with less and less men wearing ties these days, maybe a nice-fabric tie actually is the way to go.

Oh. Hello. The warmth of bronze combined with Swiss made, 200m water resistant, automatic movement goodness. Look, the bronze thing isn’t for everyone. But for those that like the look? And don’t want to shell out thousands? This is a pretty good deal. Available in both 42mm and 48mm (whoa that’s BIG) sizes. Kinda digging the contrasting dial/bezel combos.

Not a bad time to stock up on basics. (Like the oft mentioned belts!) No exclusions this go-round. 40% off, and an extra 10% off w/ the stackable code YOURS

Those lightweight jeans (at least I think they’re lightweight) clock in around 11.8 and 12.5 oz before they go through the washing process. Not a bad price for selvedge if that’s your thing. Highly rated by buyers too.

While many will say that Suitsupply and Spier are superior quality, there are still plenty out there who prefer suit separates. Meaning, you can buy jackets and pants that aren’t “nested” to each other (which is great for guys who don’t fit into standard manufacturer body type ratios) and the pants also happen to come pre-hemmed. Note that I do not have any in-person experience with their new “four season” wool/poly suits that clock in at $398 for both pieces pre-code. No idea if those are fused or still true half canvas or what. I’m guessing they’re… not.

Massdrop just launched a drop for the hacking, handwinding, 200m water resistant Orient Ray II for a price that currently can’t be beat by Amazon or other 3rd party sites. Final sale though. And since it’s Massdrop, it won’t ship until April 9th. Full review can be found here.

Also worth a mention: