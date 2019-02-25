Win It: The Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Mill Jacket

About the Author: Stephen Knight is a photographer / videographer who founded Itsaknightslife. His mission is to tell the story of people through style, food, music, and dancing. Catch his stuff at itsaknightslife on Instagram and Youtube.

Huckberry as of late has been on a roll with their collaborations, with the last two things I’ve reviewed being some of my favorite pieces not only for their true functionality, but for their style as well. This normally $198 “Mill Jacket” is another piece that fits that mold. Even though winter is almost over, winter is coming. And as a Floridian moving to Denver, well, I’m gonna have to find some jackets like this. (Sadly, I don’t get to keep the stuff I review. Strict Dappered policy and all.)

Available in either grey or brown.

The Look

Something I’ve learned about Huckberry is their love for simple style pieces, and there’s no exception to this. It’s about as simple and sleek as it can get as a jacket, and it’s damn good looking if I say so myself. With two side pockets, a left chest pocket, an inner pocket and a darker toned corduroy collar, there isn’t one specific thing that commands your attention from the overall piece, which I rather like. It doesn’t yell. Which is nice.

Size small on 5’10” / 170 lbs. Size up for a less fitted/ready to layer look.

The cuffs are dead simple with snap button closures, with the only accent being the corduroy used on the collar. Even the YKK zippers are barely noticeable with this, keeping the consistency of the look at its maximum. The tan look is one of my favorites, as it can be paired with just about any casual bottoms, so you can expect to be pulling out this jacket for multiple scenarios.

The Feel

From the moment I took the jacket out of the package, the first thing I noticed was the heft to it. This thing is substantially made. With a cotton canvas (sourced in the US no less) and a quilted interior lining, you know this jacket was built to survive. Putting it on wasn’t a chore, but the weight of the jacket was immediately felt, which to me isn’t a bother, but something to note.

The quilted interior was soft to the touch, and overall a comfortable wear. Although you can’t really feel the quilting per se in the lining, you can feel how tightly stitched it is, which reduced my worry that they would wear easily, no matter the task I’m doing. With materials all sourced in the United States, and built in Los Angeles, you can feel this piece was made with care, and something that should age well with you for many winter projects to come.

The Fit

Outerwear fitting can be tricky sometimes, so to be safe I ordered the small and the medium. In this case, the small was really fitted on my 5’10 170 lb frame. Personally, I like that kind of fit, because I just like when something is perfectly tailored, but if you want extra room, I would size up so that you can move a little easier, especially if you’re gong to be moving a lot with this jacket.

The sleeves were very snug, which tapered down to the wrists which were pretty snug also. I admittedly have smaller wrists, so if you have beefier wrists I would take that into consideration. The length of the jacket was perfect for me, which sat right below the belt line for me. If I had to choose between the two sizes, I’d stick with the fitted one, but keep those notes in mind when making the final order.

Conclusion

Going from 68 degree winters to possible negatives is going to be jarring. But something I’ve learned from visiting cold areas is if you have the right gear and outfits, the cold is really enjoyable (I can feel the judging from some of you right now). Huckberry is 3 for 3 in the products I’ve reviewed from them so far. Although $200 is a lot to shell out on a jacket, it’s currently on sale for 30% off. Plus, lots of guys are gonna value the made in the USA factor, and it feels likely to last for years (so price per wear is small). The overall value (especially on sale!) makes up for the initial price tag, making this an easy buy for the rest of winter, the coming cooler months of spring, and even further down the line.

Enter here to win the a Flint and Tinder Mill jacket in your chosen size. Deadline for entry is 11:59 PM ET on 2/26/19. One entry per person. Big thanks to Huckberry for wanting to send along a jacket for an in-person review and subsequent giveaway!