The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Dining

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales. (photo credit)

In this Dappered Space we’re concentrating on the dining area, and taking our cues from a Style Scenario published in January. Based on a rugged look, the tones in this outfit translate perfectly to a dining area.

Even if you typically eat on the couch, having a styled dining space can come in handy for dinner parties, dates, or even just making yourself feel a bit better when dining alone. While the style scenario was based on a rugged look, this Styled Space is anything but. We’re mixing mid-century modern with contemporary pieces and timeless classics. All come together to create a well curated space you can treat friends and family to a great meal in.



The Dining Table: 5-Piece Katherine Mid Century Fabric and Wood Finish Dining Set – $398.04. Under $400 for a dining set is a pretty solid deal. Especially when the dining set is well reviewed. Has a mid-century modern look to it, but is simple enough to be incorporated into a few different styles.

The Rug: Threshold 5′ x 7′ Blue/Gray Weaved and Fringed Tufted Area Rug – $116.99 w/HOME ($129.99). A pop of blue with some texture to boot. Adding a rug to a dining area delineates space and is eye-catching.

The Centerpiece: Round Marble Serving Tray (set of two) – $67.98, and Faux Snake Plant in Gray Pot – $39.99. Of course, this is just a suggestion. If you enjoy live houseplants, use a real one. Or a wood tray with a cluster of decorative pots would work too, or a vase with an arrangement of branches.

The Placemats: Project 62 Woven Stripe Placemat – $4.99. Get 6 of these so you have one for each place setting. Or, if you like mixing things up a bit, get 4, and do something different for your 2 additional. Life doesn’t have to be boring.

The Plates: Black Organic Rimmed Dinner Plates (set of 6) – $53.94. You’ve probably noticed we’re mixing some traditional with modern elements here. Black definitely leans modern, but the organic element in these plates keeps them from looking like dishes from the 90’s, plus they nicely mirror the centerpiece.

The Cutlery: DANIALLI 40-Piece Flatware Set For 8 – $66.99. Yes, you could spend a lot less on cutlery. But you can literally feel the difference when holding nicer cutlery versus not. Treat yo’ self and your guests, and have some nice cutlery around for dinner parties.

The Glasses: Blue Ombre Set of 4 Highball Glasses – $50. You’ll need two sets of these if you have a party of 6 and everyone is drinking out of the same glass. If not, mix it up with a couple different glasses. These are different, but not so different that they’re kitschy. For a more affordable yet good looking set of glasses, check out this option from Libbey.

The Salt & Pepper Dispensers: Antique Brass Hammered Salt & Pepper Shakers – $29.95. You don’t have to settle for cheap glass shakers that would look right at home in a greasy spoon diner. These brass shakers are just as decorative as they are functional.

The Wall Art: Wieco Art Moon Modern Giclee Canvas Prints (set of 4) – $24.90 to $39.90. Art is very much subjective. But who doesn’t love the moon? If you’re not quite sure what to hang on your walls, black and white photography always looks clean and timeless.

