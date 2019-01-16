Style Scenario: Upgraded (and on sale!) Rugged

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. So the upgraded/upscale rugged thing is a bit of a stereotype around here. And that’s fine. I mean, it can look really good when done right. And while these picks aren’t super cheap, they’re investment worthy. And thanks to end-of-season clearance sales, they’re much on sale. Even though the real “season” of winter is just ramping up.

The Sweater: American Trench Made in the USA Merino Waffle Sweater – $125.60 w/ PLUS20 ($225). Not cheap, even with the extra 20% off Allen Edmonds clearance code, but it looks like something 007 would wear while hunting down a bad guy in the Alps.

The Hat: Billy Reid Made in Italy Superfine Merino Beanie – $73 ($105). Retro good looks thanks to that cable. Off white color.

The Watch: Nodus Avalon Diver w/ White Dial and Black Ceramic Bezel – $650. Cushion case. Assembled in Los Angeles. Seiko automatic movement. Not on sale, but I don’t know if Nodus does that. They’re a micro brand that’s gaining some steam. Just got one of these in as a present/goal achieved reward to myself and I’m real happy. Full review coming.

The Bomber: Banana Republic Italian Wool Bomber in Olive – $107.49 ($298). I’m surprised almost all sizes are left now that they’ve hit BR’s sale section, which also happens to be an extra 50% off through today.

The Belt: 1901 Dublin Horween Leather Belt – $34.75 ($69.50). Made in the USA From Horween’s famous Dublin leather, which is a cowhide that’s been treated with the same (or similar?) mixture to Cordovan, making it super deep, rich, and interesting compared to flat and bland leathers. Not bad for thirty five bucks.

The Scarf: Banana Republic reversible 100% Cashmere Scarf – $79.99 ($178) Told you this was upgraded stuff. Not cheap for a scarf, but it’s all cashmere, and kinda sorta two scarves in one. Extra 50% off comes at checkout, through today, 1/16.

The Bag: Buffalo Jackson Denver Leather Travel Duffel Bag – $259.98 ($400). Pretty darn handsome. I think (think?) these are imported from Mexico? Not sure. Free shipping and free returns at least.

The Gloves: Polo RL Quilted Leather – $58.50 ($78). Nice quilting. Nice wrist strap. Touch screen compatible too. Ships and returns for free.

The Boots: Chippewa x Huckberry Suede 6″ Service Boot – $195.98 ($280). Sure feels like a steal at this price. Made in the USA and goodyear welted. Super soft rough-out suede. No break in period. And if you’re concerned about water/stains, just spray em with some waterproofing suede spray (test a small area first to see if they might discolor, but, usually suede does just fine with some spray). Ships and returns for free.

The Jeans: Goodthreads Men’s Selvedge Denim – $50 (with Prime). Not some super stiff, raw selvedge denim. 99% cotton and 1% elastane. Full review here.