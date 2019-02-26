Style Scenario: Style Scenario: Not Quite Spring…

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. So we’re almost to March. Some of you are starting to see signs of spring. Some of us… aren’t quite there yet. Here’s one way to add a little color during the late winter, crap-weather period, while still being prepared for snow, sleet, or whatever else to fall from the sky. (Top Photo Credit)

The Sportcoat: Banana Republic Slim Utility Blazer – $159. A new arrival. Workwear inspired for sure. An extra layer adds a bit of intention, but the unconstructed, workwear-nature of the thing keeps it casual. Drops under $100 with the next 40% off code.

The Umbrella: Totes Wooden Stick Umbrella – $20. Bigger then one of those tiny micro-umbrellas, but not some huge golf umbrella either. Big enough for two people to huddle under. Looks great, costs… not much.

The Coat: Suitsupply Italian Wool Blend Raincoat – $499. A splurge, but all kinds of right. Italian 80% wool / 20% poly blend that’s all-season appropriate. Not some hefty winter topcoat. Ships and returns for free, which is good, because sometimes Suitsupply stuff can run small, and you want to get the right fit since it has to slip over whatever you’re wearing underneath.

The Sunglasses: Spier and Mackay Light Tortoise Sunglasses – $68. There’s a weird gap in the sunglassess market between gas station cheapies, and super expensive designer brands. Thankfully, Spier is looking to fill that gap.

The Boots: Made in the USA Chippewa x Huckberry – $223.98 ($280). Not just better looking in person, a lot better looking in person. Amazing leather that needs zero break in time. Also available in suede. Part of Huckberry’s spring clearance events.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $39.95. It’ll stop getting recommended when it stops being the perfect casual to smart casual option.

The Watch: Seiko 5 Black Dial SNZF17 – $140. A basic, dependable diver. 100m instead of 200m water resistance, so, don’t try to smash it around in the surf at the beach (water resistance is measured when the watch is stationary, so, accelerating the thing into a wave could muck up the insides). But should be good for the rain/sleet much of us are seeing right now.

The Shirt: Goodthreads Long-Sleeve Slub Thermal Henley – $20. Henley under a workewear or knit style sportcoat is highly underrated. It just looks good. Strong but not stupid/bro’d out. Walks the line well.

The Jeans: Goodthreads Men’s Selvedge Denim – $50 (with Prime). More Goodthreads, but for good reason. Not as starchy as many other selvedge jeans can be. A little bit of stretch woven in too. Just make sure you wash and wear em’ a bit before you wear them through a rain or snow storm. You don’t want to color to transfer. Full review of these jeans can be found here.