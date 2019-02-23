Saturday Steal Alert: Extra 50% off Bonobos Sale Items

Let’s do it again! Last month Bonobos ran an eye-popping extra half off their sale section, with serious blow out prices on basics like chinos and travel jeans and… well, pretty much the whole thing.

And then they went quiet. For a little bit. But they’re back now. And stock? Stock is still pretty decent somehow. Size selection isn’t half bad. Yes, some things have sold out, but not all. Lots of basics available. All final sale though, so, no returns.

I’d say these are the originals that built the Bonobos empire, but they aren’t. Because these are 98% cotton and 2% stretch. Even more colors to pick from this time around, and more than a few fits to fit plenty of body types. Spring shades, autumn shades, etc. You might have to hunt and peck through the zillion or so colors to find what’s on sale and what’s not. Colors shown above (aquaticas, evening shades, clean slates) ARE on sale though, and there’s plenty more on sale than just the three options shown above.

Okay so HERE we have the pants that built their empire. The Bonobos Flagship pant for less than a pair of Dockers? Yes please. And if you like the 100% cotton washed chinos, you best be gettin’ while the gettin’ is good. Rumor has it that these are gonna be discontinued in favor of their stretch washed chinos.

Sixty four bucks for wool dress pants with the famous Bonobos fit(s) is NOT bad. 99% wool and 1% elastane for comfort. Not all colors/patterns are on sale. Looks like everything after the “blue glenplaid” (upper left) is getting the cut. Good amount of sizes on the three options shown above too.

Italian blend, 76% Wool, 23% Poly, 1% Elastane. Just butterfly lined in the back. Plenty of time to wear this before it gets hot.

98% cotton and 2% spandex. Textured look (and a bit of a textured feel) to the fabric. Garment dyed. These used to be made in the USA? I don’t know if they are anymore or not. Select colors are on sale, and thus, getting the extra 50% off cut.

A couple of their well designed, Italian wool, stretch Jetsetter blazers. Yes they’re plaid, but they’re not super high contrast drunk uncle plaid. Most can pull these off with ease. That purple option is calling.

Canvas, but they aren’t stiff (I got a pair of myself last month because I literally needed a pair of comfortable pants for doing chores around the house). Saturated colors. Slanted pockets. Casual, but not frumpy.

What only the coolest of the cool professors rock on campus. All Italian wool. Half lined with a lightweight construction.

Garment dyed, brushed fabric from Italy cut in a 5-pocket jean style. Sale colors are limited to the three options shown above.

These don’t feel super-tech-y. Must be the 50% cotton blend that they’re made out of. But they don’t feel like spongy, traditional cotton henleys. Best of both worlds? Scattered sizes on these.

Something to wear while you’re clangin’ and bangin’ your way through your new year’s resolution.

Lots of cozy but still polished. Stretch brushed twill with classic 5 pocket styling.

At the bottom here because sizes are pretty scattered, and LOTS of the pants are just plumb sold out. Which is weird. But still worth a mention.

I mean, it’s still hanging out there in the sale section. Rawr and what not.

The extra 50% off Bonobos final sale items code CHILL expires on Monday 2/25.