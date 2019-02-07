Promising J. Crew Factory New Arrivals, Closeout Automatic Watches, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Let’s be honest. J. Crew Factory didn’t have the most exciting fall/winter. But if this first batch of new spring arrivals is any indication, then the future is brighter for when the weather gets warmer. You guys know how this works. First wave usually sees some discounting, but if you can hold tight, usually better prices are a bit further down the line. I do like how they specifically say 40% – 50% off, but then a few items in the “new arrivals” section are very much… not 40% – 50% off (like that DB blazer in flex chino). Always gonna be exclusions I suppose. Not excluded is that navy cotton/nylon trench. I know it seems dead friggin’ simple, but as an owner of something similar? You’d be surprised how good they can look. I don’t know quite why, but women in particular seem to pay compliments to these things (your mileage may vary of course).

As is usually the case with Orient direct, some watches are total deals, while some aren’t quite and they can be had for less at third party sites like LongIsland or Amazon. A heads up about the Explorer Dual Time. Word is that those are out of production and once they’re gone, they’re gone. full review of the well-loved Explorer can be found here. Also, the Mako USA II is real hard (impossible?) to find outside of OrientWatchUSA direct. So any sort of extra discount is super appreciated. Full review of those can be found here.

You got one week. Yes, it’s a holiday invented to make you feel like you have to show love by buying that special someone something. (Even if that special someone is… you?) But there’s still a way to do it right. Something small, not crazy expensive, thoughtful but also not super heavy in meaning. More suggestions here if your sweetheart happens to be a lady. If your boo happens to be a beau, these should help, as should these.

The amount of hats, gloves, and scarves left on public transportation, cabs, ubers, and airplanes during the winter season must be immense. Especially during the holidays when 3/4 of the population appears to be drunk out of their gourds. If that was you (drunk or not) this season, have no fear. Winter clearance events like this one are here. From Nordstrom’s flash sale site Hautelook.

Looks like some (but not all) of their sale section has seen some further reductions? And some (but not all) of those items are no longer final sale? Kinda odd that they drop further in price and then they take the final-sale tag off em’. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!

Also worth a mention: