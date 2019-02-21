Classic USA Made Cap Toes, A Great Shoe Care Starter Kit, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Not bad at all. A made in the USA (I think?) cedar shoe valet, plus carnauba shoe waxes in black, burgundy, brown, and neutral, 4 cloth applicators, 2 polish daubers, and 2 small horsehair shine brushes. That dog’ll hunt for $55. Not bad considering the Brooks Brothers version, albeit fancier, costs more than twice as much. Great for the guy who’s just getting into shoe care. It’s Massdrop, so it’s a pre-order. Orders should ship in about a month.

Seems to be the standard-ish BR clearance offer that’s been coming and going over the last few weeks. Sizes are scattered depending on the item, with some items being all but sold out.

Worth a reminder. Not on sale, but still a big deal. Because there’s no better value in men’s suiting than Spier & Mackay’s core suits. Nice Australian merino wool. Half Canvas. Two fits (slim and contemporary). Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons for easy tailoring. And if it’s your first suit or sportcoat purchase, it ships and returns for free. Not bad for $328. Pre-Order at this time, with estimated ship dates of late Feburary.

Not bad. I seem to remember 5th Avenue firsts going for less in recent times? I can’t recall quite when though. Maybe it was during a big Nordstrom or Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. Ships and returns for free. No stupid restocking fee since these are first quality. An extra 15% comes off if you sign up for their email list. That drops the price to $254.15.

It’s not a ton of new arrivals, but what little Lands’ End has started to debut for the upcoming season does look promising. Especially that Oxford Cotton suit. Fabric is made in Spain, the body is unlined, and the price is great. But it’s just ONE full price item at 50% off. So, you might have to buy the jacket or pants now, and then wait for the next deal to roll around. Eighty bucks for a nice oxford cloth jacket isn’t half bad though. Would look great with jeans in early spring, and then should do well with off white chinos or linen pants when it heats up.

Also worth a mention: