25% off some Red Wings and Allen Edmonds, Half off JCF, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Not bad. Half off, suiting is excluded, but sportcoats are in fact up for the cut. And a few (not many, don’t get your hopes up) items are getting an additional 20% off with the code SAVEMORE. Also, by the looks of it, light blues and grays are gonna be a thing this year?

Only exclusions appear to be Birkenstock, Viberg, Woolrich, and Zespa. So Allen Edmonds and Red Wings are up for the 25% off. Not bad.

A super classy dress watch from Orient’s Upgraded line. Final sale since it’s Massdrop. Doesn’t ship until early March. Mineral crystal, which is a little odd. (You’d think they’d use sapphire on their higher end line? There are pros and cons to each though.) But the 22 jewel movement, power reserve indicator, hacking/hand-winding function, and timeless good looks are nice at this price. 38.5mm case diameter, so, a more classically sized watch. Usually runs $345 direct via Orient.

Boy. J. Crew feels like they’re stuck between two seasons right now. And the early spring arrivals are, man I hate to say it, pretty plain Jane. To the point of norm core. Thus, why the picks above are limited to items from last season that are getting an extra 30% off and are already in the sale section.

UPDATE: J. Crew just boosted this to 40% off select full price and sale items with the code YESPLEASE

In case you missed it yesterday. Card members still get an extra 10% off when they use the code BRCARD at checkout. Always a good time to pick up stuff that’s usually excluded (like Rapid Movement or Traveler Jeans) during one of these sales. Full picks here.

