Steal Alert: Spier’s Goodyear Welted made in Portugal Shoes are on Sale

Made in Portugal with solid quality leather. Ships and returns for free if they’re your first shoe, sportcoat, or suit purchase. Goodyear welted. Contemporary but not trendy designs.

Not bad for $250, let alone under $180 if you get one of their base leather models.

Top two rows = $178. Base of the pyramid medallion toes are $248.

The less expensive line is made from leathers sourced from Portugal and Italy. The more expensive line uses Box Calf from the German supplier Weinheimer.

Yes, the more expensive line was going for less immediately after Christmas. But the base leather models were going for more. And $178 for Goodyear welted cap toe or wingtip oxfords seems pretty good. Especially as materials costs and labor costs have been going up in recent years across the board.

Full review here. Sizes are scattered, but there seems to be a good amount of regular sizes still left, depending on the model and color that you’re after. But that stock selection could change quickly. Spier sent out an email blast this morning letting people know they’re dumped this first run of shoes into their sale section.

That’s all. Carry on.