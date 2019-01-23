Most Wanted Affordable Style – January 2019

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Yes, a bit spendy even on sale. But play your cards right, wait for the next extra 20% – 25% off sale items code, and you could get it for less. That and it’s not made from spongey, crummy feeling heavyweight cotton. Instead, it’s made from an Italian winter-weight suiting wool. And those stripes are something else. Made in Portugal.

Official synopsis is as follows: “Series five of Steven Knight’s crime family saga finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy Shelby MP (Cillian Murphy) is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realises that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation.”

An utter revelation. Total game changer. Perfect for those of us who are doing Dry January / The Alcohol Experiment / just taking a break from the booze for whatever reason. No, it doesn’t taste JUST like your favorite IPA or Stout. Yes, it’s light-years ahead of O’douls and Kaliber. So, so far ahead of either of those. I’d suggest being a week or two deep into taking a break so your taste buds have had a chance to re-calibrate before giving one of these a try. I was particularly impressed with the IPA. So much so that I ordered a full damn case of it after my first can. IPA is 102 calories. Stout is 110. And unlike alcoholic beers, these don’t turn off the signals in your brain that say “hey, I’m full, let’s stop,” so, you’re more likely to give it a rest after one or two. Bye bye love handles.

B.R. Italian Moleskin Trucker Jacket – $99.99 when an extra 50% off sale items is running ($228)

That dog’ll hunt. Italian Moleskin (a super soft, cotton fabric with a short nap like suede), a nice olive green shade, and matte looking gunmetal snaps. Perfect for those of us that default to jeans a lot, like the look of trucker jackets, yet do NOT want to do the denim on denim thing. 4.6/5 stars after 15 reviews. On sale. They’ve been running a ton of extra 50% off sale items deals, so, should drop to under $100 with one of those deals. Not final sale yet either, so if it doesn’t work out, you can return it.

Uncle Jeff’s internet emporium is at it again. At first I figured these would be an all poly pant that would almost certainly go “swish swish” when you walked. Doesn’t look to be the case. Instead, they’re 50% Cotton, 46% Nylon, and 4% Spandex. Sounds a little like the Banana Republic Core Temp chino pant, for noticeably less cash.

Mentioned in last Thursday’s handful but worth another look. Italian 80% wool / 20% poly jersey knit blend. Dark Emerald Green color leans cool (blue hues) not warm (yellow hues) so it’ll be a bit more muted, despite being an unexpected color. Should do great with wool dress trousers as well as dark denim. And then there’s the fact that you’ll stylistically win St Patrick’s day every year. Ships and returns for free being that it’s Suitsupply.

