Best Posts of 2018 – Shoes, Style Essentials, and Style Traditions

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2018, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2018. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

Cotton isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Dress for your life. Value can be found at almost any price point. In this post Joe passed along 10 bits of wisdom from a guy that used to wear old camp t-shirts and cargo shorts.

A favorite of many, the best dress shoes under $200 roundup is a Dappered annual tradition. With pretty much every price point represented, any guy with the need of a new pair of dress shoes likely found value in the 2018 line up of footwear.

There are a lot of shoes out there. But it turns out that a guys can get by with just 5 styles, and having more than one iteration of each style is a personal choice. But if your down with a minimalist lifestyle, this post will help you keep your shoe collection to a minimum.

Hot weather. Hey, remember that? It’ll be coming back around. And if you want to be prepared when it does, keep this post bookmarked. Most points are covered, including making peace with your sweat.

Hey, looks like this post might come in handy in the not too distant future. And heck, maybe we’ll see a reboot with all new offerings. Once again, there is encouragement to make peace with an unavoidable annoyance of the season: hat hair.

Times are changing. Fast. Technology has ushered in new ways to write, record, pay, tell the time, always be connected… but perhaps there are some bits of men’s style from past era’s that are worth keeping around. Joe shared 10 of them in this post.