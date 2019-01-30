Best of Threads: A new WIWT thread, saving money, and a poll about Allen Edmonds

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

Want to get an idea of the daily footwear of your fellow Dappered readers? Look no further than this newer thread created by Threads user Shade. Several guys were quick to jump on board, and a variety of footwear including monk straps, tassel loafers, chelseas, wingtips, boots… (you get the picture) have already found their way onto the thread. If you’re looking to purchase a particular pair of shoes but are on the fence about it, this might be the perfect thread to get engaged with and ask questions.

User hockeysc23 is thinking about the future. With a new baby due anytime now, he’s looking at making sure he’s on track with what he’s socking away for retirement and emergency funds, and wonders if he’s ahead of the curve, and how much other people his age are saving. Turns out there are a few threads users that are near retirement, and have some solid advice to share. If you’re looking for some direction on this topic, check this thread out.

Threads user SwiftToole started a thread looking for an opinion between 2 affordable dive watches. He’s “not a watch guy (yet)” but has an itch for a dive watch that needs some scratching. The two watches he linked to were a Timex Expedition Ranger and Casio Duro. The overwhelming response from other threads users was go with the Casio. If you read this site consistently, you know we stand behind that choice.

There’s been a lot of talk, even on this site, about the state of Allen Edmonds. With changes at the helm, chatter seems to indicate that quality might be slipping, but based on the small pool of users on this thread, they still make a pretty darn good shoe. And if something is wrong, customer service is at least done right. If you’re contemplating purchasing your first pair of AE’s, and are having some doubts, this thread might provide some clarification.

No, we’re not going to make you look at a photo of horribly calloused feet. But they happen, and they’re happening to DocDave. As an active guy, he has some buildup of dead skin that he’d prefer to get rid of. Several users had suggestions, from pumice stones, to foot rasps, to a good pedicure, to a more extreme suggestion. And moisturizing is a must. (photo credit)

