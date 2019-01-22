Tuesday Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Sale, English Made shoes, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance Items
- Wool/Cotton Italian Knit Blue Plaid Sportcoat – $261.75 ($698)
- Regent Fit Harris Tweed Multi-Windowpane Sport Coat – $261.75 ($698)
- Wool/Cotton Italian Knit Regent Fit Mini-Brokenbone Sport Coat – $261.75 ($698) shown at top of post
- Regent Fit Hopsack Sport Coat – $224.10 ($498)
- Tie Driving Moccasins – $94.50 ($168)
Hot dog, it’s sportcoat-huntin’ season. Couple of knit options up there, but some standard wool hopsacks as well. Of course, there’s plenty more to the Brooks Brothers sale section, but sportcoats that are on sale, and then get another cut are always a solid bet from BB.
#2. Massdrop: Made in the UK Loake Cap Toes – $224.99 FINAL ($360)
Goodyear welted, Made in the UK, and your choice of either a smooth leather sole, or a studded dainite sole for grip. At checkout, it’s your choice between black shoes with leather or Dainite soles, the dark brown shoes with leather or Dainite soles, or the mahogany shoes with leather soles. It IS UK sizing though. So, most are gonna wanna size down a full size. Just be careful with that.
#3. Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale Items + 40% off no BR Merch Exclusions
- Italian Melton Bomber Jacket – $124.99 ($298)
- Leather 15″ Laptop Sleeve – $33.99 ($89.99)
- Slim or Athletic Tapered Brushed Traveler Pant – $52.49 ($109)
- Italian Merino Shawl-Collar Sweater – $43.99 ($98.50)
- Wool-Blend Snap Glove – $34.99 ($89.50)
- Herne Suede Wingtip – $57.49 ($158)
- Billi Buckle Boot – $69.99 ($188)
- Bombay Suede Belt – $22.49 ($59.50)
Still going strong. Holy cow there’s a lot in there. Welcome to end of season winter clearance. Items are coming and going. Big fan of that Motion-Stretch cotton blend blazer, and the leather laptop sleeves are pretty nice too. Sizes are scattered, but picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time.
BONUS Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Factory 2nds
These aren’t without risk. Hardly. In fact, it’s a gamble. $25 restocking fee on any returns through the mail. And it’s a little concerning that AE is now saying that after this extra 30% off deal, Factory 2nds will only be available for limited times moving forward? The hell does that mean? That just plays into the #narrative that the #menswear internet community (by the way I hate hashtags but I’m using them as descriptors here) is pushing that overall quality by AE is dropping. So no more 2nds / Shoebank open at all times? Does that mean they’re loosening standards on what makes a first quality shoe? Whether that’s true or not seems to be less relevant than ever. If they don’t think customers who pay any attention aren’t asking that question, they’re seriously underestimating the chatter that goes on around them.
Also worth a mention…
- J. Crew: Extra 60% off sale (almost all final sale?) w/ GOFORIT
- EXPRESS: Extra 50% off clearance.
- Club Monaco: Extra 40% off sale items.
- Lands’ End: 50% off one full price item w/ SCARF and 8794
- Ledbury: Extra 40% off Sale items w/ FINAL40