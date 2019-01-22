Tuesday Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Sale, English Made shoes, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Hot dog, it’s sportcoat-huntin’ season. Couple of knit options up there, but some standard wool hopsacks as well. Of course, there’s plenty more to the Brooks Brothers sale section, but sportcoats that are on sale, and then get another cut are always a solid bet from BB.

Goodyear welted, Made in the UK, and your choice of either a smooth leather sole, or a studded dainite sole for grip. At checkout, it’s your choice between black shoes with leather or Dainite soles, the dark brown shoes with leather or Dainite soles, or the mahogany shoes with leather soles. It IS UK sizing though. So, most are gonna wanna size down a full size. Just be careful with that.

Still going strong. Holy cow there’s a lot in there. Welcome to end of season winter clearance. Items are coming and going. Big fan of that Motion-Stretch cotton blend blazer, and the leather laptop sleeves are pretty nice too. Sizes are scattered, but picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time.

These aren’t without risk. Hardly. In fact, it’s a gamble. $25 restocking fee on any returns through the mail. And it’s a little concerning that AE is now saying that after this extra 30% off deal, Factory 2nds will only be available for limited times moving forward? The hell does that mean? That just plays into the #narrative that the #menswear internet community (by the way I hate hashtags but I’m using them as descriptors here) is pushing that overall quality by AE is dropping. So no more 2nds / Shoebank open at all times? Does that mean they’re loosening standards on what makes a first quality shoe? Whether that’s true or not seems to be less relevant than ever. If they don’t think customers who pay any attention aren’t asking that question, they’re seriously underestimating the chatter that goes on around them.

Also worth a mention…