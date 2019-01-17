A Big Banana Republic Blowout, Massdrop Bambinos are Back, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale Items
- Slim Motion-Stretch Blazer – $79.99 ($198)
- Italian Merino Blend Stripe Sweater – $39.99 ($89.50)
- Italian Melton Bomber Jacket – $124.99 ($298)
- Leather 15″ Laptop Sleeve – $33.99 ($89.99)
- Slim or Athletic Tapered Brushed Traveler Pant – $52.49 ($109)
- Italian Merino Shawl-Collar Sweater – $43.99 ($98.50)
- Wool-Blend Snap Glove – $34.99 ($89.50)
- Herne Suede Wingtip – $57.49 ($158)
- Billi Buckle Boot – $69.99 ($188)
- Bombay Suede Belt – $22.49 ($59.50)
Holy cow there’s a lot in there. Welcome to end of season winter clearance. Items are coming and going. Big fan of that Motion-Stretch cotton blend blazer, and the leather laptop sleeves are pretty nice too. Sizes are scattered, but picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time.
Massdrop: Orient Bambino’s are Back for $109.99 – $119.99 FINAL
No small seconds option this time. Just the usual. And some models are +$10 at checkout, but those slick Bauhaus models are going for the $109.99 price point.
Todd Snyder: Extra 40% off on final sale Shoes/Watches/Accessories w/ SALEACCESSORIES40
- Made in England Sanders Snuff Suede Chelseas – $179.40 FINAL ($395)
- Vans Gum Block Authentic in Checkerboard – $23.40 FINAL ($50)
- Made in England Sanders Cap Toe Oxfords – $173.40 FINAL ($470)
- Timex Military Watch in Black or Gray – $61.30 FINAL ($138)
- Barberis Grey Wool Flannel Ballcaps – $35.40 FINAL ($78)
Kinda an odd selection to be honest, but I haven’t seen prices like that on Todd Snyder stuff in a while. Looks like it’s all final sale though? So be careful there. Rest of the sale section (not the shoes/watches/accessories) should be an extra 20% off w/ EXTRA20SALE.
Suitsupply: New Spring 2019 Arrivals
New arrivals for warm weather (what’s that?) are starting to roll in at Suitsupply. Looks like some of it is low stock right now, but that should probably change in the coming weeks? Looks like they’re investing in, wait for it, some knit jackets this upcoming season. EAT IT Billy McCaully Jr.!
J. Crew: Extra 60% – 70% off sale styles w/ GOFORIT
- Ludlow shawl-collar velvet blazer – $85.19 ($298)
- Nordic quilted jacket with eco-friendly Primaloft – $82.79 ($248)
- Cotton-wool crewneck sweater in stripe – $19.99 ($79.50)
- Oar Stripe leather tote bag – $83.99 ($298)
- Oar Stripe Chelsea boots in water-resistant Italian suede – $85.19 ($298)
But… hardly anything is up for the extra 70% off, and it’s really picked over. Yet J. Crew has been re-stocking their sale section after promos like this run as of late, so, worth keeping an eye on the thing since the code doesn’t expire until Monday.
BONUS Nordstrom: Additional Markdowns/New items added to sale
- The Rail Tempe Chukka Boot – $44.96 ($89.95)
- 1901 Brooks Chelsea Boot – $62.47 ($124.95)
- 1901 Made in Italy Stevens Waterproof Chukka Boot – $62.47 ($124.95)
- Nordstrom 100% Cashmere V-Neck Sweater – $72.49 ($145)
- Nordstrom Smartcare Trim Fit Solid Dress Shirt- $24.75 ($49.50)
- Hart Schaffner Marx Sheffield Classic Fit Wool & Cashmere Overcoat – $267.75 ($595)
- The Rail Edward Chelsea Boot – $54.98 ($110)
- Made in Italy 1901 Extra Trim Fit Wool & Silk Sport Coat – $149.49 ($299)
So. Much. Winter. Clearance. Picks above are either new to the sale section, or, further markdowns from the big half-yearly we had a few weeks back. Since it’s Nordstrom, it all still ships and returns for free, even though it’s heavily on sale.
Also worth a mention:
- Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off Factory 2nds Styles (but the $25 restocking fee on returns still applies.)
- Club Monaco: Extra 50% off sale styles.
- EXPRESS: Extra 50% off clearance items.
- Lands’ End: 40% Off One Full Price Item with SHIMMER and 3479
- Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off clearance items w/ PLUS20