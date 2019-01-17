A Big Banana Republic Blowout, Massdrop Bambinos are Back, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Holy cow there’s a lot in there. Welcome to end of season winter clearance. Items are coming and going. Big fan of that Motion-Stretch cotton blend blazer, and the leather laptop sleeves are pretty nice too. Sizes are scattered, but picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time.

No small seconds option this time. Just the usual. And some models are +$10 at checkout, but those slick Bauhaus models are going for the $109.99 price point.

Kinda an odd selection to be honest, but I haven’t seen prices like that on Todd Snyder stuff in a while. Looks like it’s all final sale though? So be careful there. Rest of the sale section (not the shoes/watches/accessories) should be an extra 20% off w/ EXTRA20SALE.

New arrivals for warm weather (what’s that?) are starting to roll in at Suitsupply. Looks like some of it is low stock right now, but that should probably change in the coming weeks? Looks like they’re investing in, wait for it, some knit jackets this upcoming season. EAT IT Billy McCaully Jr.!

But… hardly anything is up for the extra 70% off, and it’s really picked over. Yet J. Crew has been re-stocking their sale section after promos like this run as of late, so, worth keeping an eye on the thing since the code doesn’t expire until Monday.

So. Much. Winter. Clearance. Picks above are either new to the sale section, or, further markdowns from the big half-yearly we had a few weeks back. Since it’s Nordstrom, it all still ships and returns for free, even though it’s heavily on sale.

Also worth a mention: