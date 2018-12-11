The Dappered Gift Guide for… The Tailored/Suited Guy

Tis the season. And by now you’ve probably been walloped over the head by 82,000 gift guides. So what’s a few more? Instead of doing a highly generalized, throw-everything-against-the-digital-wall gift guide, we’ll be breaking it up by category. Gifts for the guy who likes watches. Or the rugged type. Or the guy who’s really into shoes. Etc. We’ll cover all those, and hopefully a few more in the coming days.

A Tipped Pocket Square: The Tie Bar – $11.99

Tipped pocket squares are great, because while the base is a dependable white linen or cotton, it’s the edges that bring a bit of color and personality. Think about what squares you’ve seen him wear. Does he have a preferred color? Have you seen him wear a tipped one before, with that color as its border? No? Then there’s the one to get.

Is it the sexiest gift? No. But wide shouldered hangers are gold, GOLD Jerry!… to a guy who loves to wear suits, sportcoats, and blazers.

Sure, those sticky rollers are great for quick jobs or more casual clothes… but if he really likes his suits and sportcoats, he might think twice before taking and adhesive roller to it. That’s where clothes brushes come in. They’re specifically designed to lift dirt and hair out and up from a suit’s fabric, without damaging the weave. Kent makes terrific clothes brushes. Shown above is an older model of the two sided (soft/stiff) bristle brush.

Guys in suits often carry slimmed down wallets, or, a card case and money clip combo. Here’s a money clip suggestion. Made in Brooklyn. Great angles. Also available in a black oxide in case he’s less of a bling dude. Enormous fan of these money clips.

Some of us can pull off a turtleneck with a suit. Others of us just simply cannot. If you or the guy you’re shopping for is the former, then try UNIQLO. Get a size that fits slim, but not cling-wrap slim. The lightweight merino wool is perfect for layering (easily) under a suit jacket, and the neck isn’t submarine captain bulky. Far from it. That, and they’re washable. So if you perspire a bit, thinking about how DEAD SEXY YOU LOOK in your turtleneck & suit combo, you can easily wash it when you get home.

Scarves are a little like sunglasses and gloves. Trimming down when suited up is usually the best case. Big, thick mufflers can sometimes look a little out of place. Not always, but sometimes. These 100% merino scarves from Spier & Mackay are just the ticket. Refined even.

Quite an impressive handheld steamer. Some handheld steamers just flat out don’t do the job well. They spit water or hard water deposits, they’re awkward to hold, and/or the water reservoir runs out quickly. That’s not the case on any level with this super well made, easy to wield, plenty of water in the tank steamer. The dry cleaner can be terrible on suits, sportcoats, and blazers. The less trips there the better. So unless it’s soiled or it’s starting to stink, release the wrinkles with this and be on your way.

What was that about card cases and money clips? There are a LOT of weird, or just flat out tacky looking card cases out there. Skip the plastic ID window versions and go with something simple. Not cheap (nothing at Coach is), but the branding here is subtle. Too spendy? Try this from Hook & Albert, or one of these (when on sale) via Banana Republic.

Skip giving him cheap ties. If the guy on your list wears suits a lot… he knows where to get cheap ties. Instead, if he’s been extra nice this year, opt for a splurge tie. Like this classic, silk grenadine tie from Kent Wang. Solid in color but with that unmistakable texture. Made in Italy. And unlike cheap ties, the construction and quality/weight of fabric makes it tie easier, and drape better.

For the guy who wears suits a LOT. Going with a professional style steamer like this one is the way to go if you can spend the dough. Steam will release those wrinkles and freshen up your duds, so you can go longer between dry-cleanings.

A classic that looks as good with a suit and tie as it does with a t-shirt and jeans. Benefit of these though, while suited, is that they fold up nice and compact, and don’t take up much room in an interior jacket pocket. Less bulk/jacket bulge the better. 54mm should fit most average head sizes. 52mm is for the smaller guys or ladies. Unmistakable, key-hole bridge shape.

Bar none, the best dress shirt (& collar if you go with the mid-spread) to wear when going tieless in a suit. Perfectly placed, slightly lowered second button. Terrific fabrics and construction. Yes, they’re an investment. And be warned. You might hook the guy on Ledbury if you give him one of these. They’re also currently running a tiered promotion, but one of these comes right in under the first tier ($150).

One beautiful piece of high functioning leather. Will put those crummy Office Depot sourced folios to shame. Laser cut from a single piece of thick 5-6oz Horween leather. Designed to hold technology (dimensions are specfic to a 12″ iPad Pro (with attached keyboard) or a 13″ MacBook Pro), a legal pad, pen slot, optional Apple Pencil slot, and a nifty little place to store business cards. Hand beveled, stitched, and burnished. Available in 4 shades of leather, including the show-stopper CXL #8 burgundy.

Oh man. Check out that leather beauty. I think… THINK Hook & Albert were one of the first (if not the first?) to perfect this design? Instead of folding your suit in half like a traditional garment bag would, this one rolls it, which makes heavy creases less likely. It’s also thoughtfully designed to store those necessary extras like shirts and shoes.

For the EXTRA nice. Because wearing a ski parka over a really nice suit is a bit of a sartorial cataclysm. Was just $100 off. Fingers crossed that they go back on sale again. 85% wool and 15% cashmere.