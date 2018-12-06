Spier & Mackay $100 off Outerwear, Bonobos Tiers, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Tiers. High tiers. But you guys know the drill, it’s Bonobos so it’s not tough to trip those tiers. New Year’s is just around the corner, so if you’re in the market for a velvet jacket for that evening, now’s the time to get it and any tailoring done that might need to happen.

Suit bundles are back and it looks like Spier & Mackay want to move some of their outerwear as well. Tons of suits available, but size and fit selection is all over the place. Best to just head there, hit the “refine” button, and sort by your size and fit. No code needed for the suit bundles. Just add them to your cart and the discount should show up once the 2nd suit is added.

Check the fiber content of the goods. It can be hit or miss. Cotton is great, but cotton isn’t wool. And wool is great, but wool isn’t wool blend (which when done right, can be great, but when done wrong, feels like a trash bag). Just know what you’re potentially paying for.

The Combo Pick: White Fine Twill Dress Shirt – $108.75 ($145), Blue Fine Twill Mid Spread Dress Shirt – $108.75 ($145) = $217.50 ($290)

Not as good as Black Friday, but… that’s why Black Friday is Black Friday. Still, any savings from Ledbury is super appreciated. No promo code required. Runs through December 14th in honor of their 9th anniversary. Should work on more than just shirts… but their shirts? Holy crap are they something.

What the bloody h-e-double-hockey-sticks has gotten into Dave over at Saddleback? Dude never does deals. Seems like he’s been all about the fun promos lately (I think this might be killing him inside, but… ah well). Anyway, you spend $300+ or $500+ and they’ll email you an e-gift card for $50 (if you spent $300+) or $100 (if you’re a big spender and went higher than $500). Shown above is the new and improved Saddleback thin brief. Full review here.

Ah yes. The most unnecessary but totally absurdly cool home accessory. Good God that’s a lot of money ($240!!) for what amounts to a small lamp. But…

What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down. Hey. That’s a pretty good idea. I’ll give you the moon Mary.

If you use the Levi Moon and It’s a Wonderful Life to propose this holiday season? You don’t have to cite your source. I swear.

Another day of their ongoing one-day holiday deals. Still an investment, but most of their suits are made in the USA from Italian wools. And they’re very nice. Expires today though. That’s kinda the point of one-day-deals.

Also worth a mention: