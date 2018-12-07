Dappered

Steal Alert: UNIQLO Wool/Cashmere Topcoats $50 off + Ultra Light Down $10 off

By |

UNIQLO 90% wool / 10% Cashmere Topcoat – $99.90 ($149.90)

UNIQLO calls these their “Chesterfield” topcoat (despite not being a true chesterfield), and they’re one of the better values in classy looking outerwear on the men’s style market. Given one or two conditions…

You live in a warm climate, or, you run particularly hot.

The Camel color. Very rich. Not a washed out straw shade.

These things are NOT well insulated. And the fabric isn’t that thick. Yet, the fabric really is something. 90% wool (and a fine wool at that) and 10% cashmere. They’re super soft to the touch and hit just above the knee.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something warmer/puffier, UNIQLO is also running a $10 off promotion on ALL of their ultra light down.

That goes for their hooded seamless parkas, their hoodless jackets, vests, etc. Head here for a full in person review of that hooded seamless parka.

Ultra light savings run through the 13th, while the wool outerwear deal expires Sunday (and thus, necessitated a steal alert post on Friday, since it’d be gone before the Monday tripod.)

That’s all. Carry on. Time to switch to decaf.

UNIQLO’s Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka. More than a few colors to pick from.