Monday Sales Tripod – Post Xmas Sales for Men Wrap Up

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. (Top Photo Credit)

Spier launched this sale last week and… poof. Their site went down. That BOXING18 code was supposed to expire tomorrow (1/1) but due to their site outage, they extended it through 1/3. Awfully kind of them. Really nice price on that Navy Hopsack Sportcoat/blazer, as well as their Goodyear welted shoes.

Oh man. Those First Avenue Boots. HNNNNNNNNNNGggggggggggggghhhh. But there are some holiday credit card bills a comin’, and I need another pair of boots like I need scurvy. Full review of those (awesome) boots can be found here though. Not sure how to wear Merlot McAllisters? Here’s how. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go eat some limes.

Mr. Porter just doesn’t run many sales. But they do an after Christmas spectacular ever year. Mr. Porter is also… pretty weird. Very high fashion. Super spendy. Picks above have been limited to stuff that might be more in tune with our little corner of the internet. Also know that Mr. Porter stuff can go quick, and at this point, almost all sized stuff is scattered in terms of what’s left.

A lot of the sale section is picked over… yet there are some serious gems in there. That motion stretch, Italian wool knit sportcoat is tremendous. Especially in the on-sale Burgundy color. It’s not super bright. Just different enough. And that Italian Melton Bomber has been on the radar since it debuted in early fall. Extra 10% off for cardmembers with BRCARD of course.

Extra 25% off is marked online. No codes to mess with. Unlike big brother Nordy, these things don’t ship and return for free (unless your return is going to a physical Nordstrom Rack store, and then the return is free).

Wait, Nordstrom is throwing a big sale? I kid. I kid. Just in case you somehow missed it. Or, are unaware that the sale ends Wendesday. Full picks here. And yes, some of them have sold out.

Also worth a mention…