Monday Sales Tripod – Post Xmas Sales for Men Wrap Up

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. (Top Photo Credit)
#1. Spier & Mackay: 25% off Everything w/ BOXING18
- Angelico Navy Hopsack Sportcoat – $223 ($298)
- Camel Wool / Cashmere Overcoat – $373.50 ($498)
- Gray Prince of Wales All Season Wool Suits – $261 ($348)
- Goodyear Welted made in Portugal Shoes – $186 – $223.50 ($248 – $298)
Spier launched this sale last week and… poof. Their site went down. That BOXING18 code was supposed to expire tomorrow (1/1) but due to their site outage, they extended it through 1/3. Awfully kind of them. Really nice price on that Navy Hopsack Sportcoat/blazer, as well as their Goodyear welted shoes.
#2. Allen Edmonds: New Reductions to Clearance
- First Avenue Dress Boots with Dainite Rubber Sole – $297 ($445)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxfords – $257 ($425)
- MacKenzie Dress Oxford – $257 ($425)
Oh man. Those First Avenue Boots. HNNNNNNNNNNGggggggggggggghhhh. But there are some holiday credit card bills a comin’, and I need another pair of boots like I need scurvy. Full review of those (awesome) boots can be found here though. Not sure how to wear Merlot McAllisters? Here’s how. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go eat some limes.
#3. Mr. Porter: Sale is On
- Belstaff Roadmaster Waxed-Cotton Jacket in Green or Dark Brown – $397.50 ($795)
- Persol Aviator-Style Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses – $186 ($310)
- Techne Merlin 246 Multi Function – $90 ($180)
- Techne Merlin 296 Sub Seconds – $153 ($255)
- Red Wing 3343 Blacksmith Boots – $210 ($310)
- Schott Perfecto 530 Slim-Fit Leather Café Racer – $581 ($830)
Mr. Porter just doesn’t run many sales. But they do an after Christmas spectacular ever year. Mr. Porter is also… pretty weird. Very high fashion. Super spendy. Picks above have been limited to stuff that might be more in tune with our little corner of the internet. Also know that Mr. Porter stuff can go quick, and at this point, almost all sized stuff is scattered in terms of what’s left.
BONUS Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale Items
- Slim Italian Wool-Blend Motion-Stretch Blazer in Burgundy – $124.99 ($298)
- Italian Merino Shawl-Collar Sweater – $43.99 ($98.50)
- Italian Merino Crew-Neck Sweater – $39.99 ($89.50)
- Italian Melton Bomber Jacket – $107.49 ($298)
- Fisherman Sweater – $57.49 ($129)
- Heritage Italian Wool Blend Stripe Sweater – $43.99 ($98.50)
- Slim Italian Corduroy Suit Jacket – $107.49 ($248)
- Italian Merino Blend Stripe Sweater – $39.99 ($89.50)
A lot of the sale section is picked over… yet there are some serious gems in there. That motion stretch, Italian wool knit sportcoat is tremendous. Especially in the on-sale Burgundy color. It’s not super bright. Just different enough. And that Italian Melton Bomber has been on the radar since it debuted in early fall. Extra 10% off for cardmembers with BRCARD of course.
BONUS II: Nordstrom Rack Extra 25% off Clearance
- Wallin & Brothers Cotton Cashmere V-Neck – $14.99 ($29.97)
- Nordstrom Wool Blend Tech-Smart Trim Fit Flat Front Trousers – $44.97 ($99.50)
- Cole Haan Grandpro Perforated Sneaker – $52.48 ($150)
- Fossil Haskell Double Zip Briefcase – $59.40 ($198)
- Frye Gates Chelsea Boot – $97.49 ($258)
Extra 25% off is marked online. No codes to mess with. Unlike big brother Nordy, these things don’t ship and return for free (unless your return is going to a physical Nordstrom Rack store, and then the return is free).
Bonus III Nordstrom: Half Yearly Sale ends Wednesday
- The Rail Quilted Nylon Trucker Jacket – $59.40 ($99)
- 1901 Kent Chukka Boot – $74.90 ($125)
- Good Man Brand Mix Modern Slim Fit Wool Sweater – $118.80 ($198)
- Nordstrom Leather Driving Gloves – $44.75 ($89.95)
Wait, Nordstrom is throwing a big sale? I kid. I kid. Just in case you somehow missed it. Or, are unaware that the sale ends Wendesday. Full picks here. And yes, some of them have sold out.
Also worth a mention…
- EXPRESS: Extra 40% off Clearance.
- J. Crew: Extra 50% off final sale items w/ BIGGERSALE
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 60% – 70% off clearance w/ NEW4YOU
- H&M: Their Winter Sale is on.
- Todd Snyder: Up to 40% off during their “big” sale.
- GAP: Up to 75% off plus an additional 40% off with SALE
- LL Bean: Extra 25% off Sale Items w/ EXTRA25
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale items.
- Billy Reid: Up to 50% off select items.
- Brooks Brothers: Up to 40% off select items.