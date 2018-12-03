Monday Sales Tripod – More Amazon Fashion Brand Savings, Extra 50% off J. Crew Sale Items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Looks like Lands’ End is banking on their 50% off full price deal (which is usually somewhat rare during the rest of the year) to carry them through the holidays? Sounds just fine to us. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip on those Nachtmann made in Germany wine glasses.

So I guess there was a little more to this than the Cashmere v-necks from Buttoned Down? Thirty five bucks for that bomber is really nice. More info on their menswear brands can be found over here.

No discounts here, but… man. They can’t keep these things in stock. And for good reason. Head here for a review of the warmer-than-you-think, blanket lined waxed trucker. Also, if you’re on the fence? They’re giving away a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle each day through Thursday. Any order automatically gets you a chance to win, but there’s no purchase necessary as well.

J. Crew’s sale section has finally been restocked, and there’s more than a few tempting pieces in there (like some of their Oar stripe bag collection). Also worth noting is that Crosby fit worsted wool suit jackets are currently dirt cheap… but there’s no pants to match. The new classic fit pants have stretch in them, while the ol’ Crosby jackets don’t.

Also worth a mention…