Monday Sales Tripod – 50% off EXPRESS, Classy Watches from Hamilton and Armogan, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Well that’s awfully kind. Half off and free shipping? Prices are as marked online. No code needed here. Order by 11pm EST today to get it in time for the holiday.

Complete class. Big fan of the just-different-enough seconds hand that’s been offset at 8 o’clock. Full retail is almost $1300 if you buy direct from Hamilton. Massdrop price says $649 for the drop, but the black band/silver dial/blue sub dial shown above is actually -$50 at checkout. 42mm case diameter. Onion-style crown and date window at 3 o’clock. One of those watches that’s gonna look just as impressive in 30 years as it does now. Estimated ship date is 12/28.

I was expecting they’d drastically cut the nice-ness on their offer. I was wrong. Half off most everything (there are few exclusions) is still, obviously, quite good. Order by 12/18 (that’s tomorrow…) for free delivery by 12/21. Deal runs through Christmas Eve. No code needed here. But? If you’re a card member? You should be able to knock an extra 10% off at checkout with the code BRCARD.

The waxed truckers aren’t on sale, but the fact that they just debuted two new colors (olive and navy) is absolutely worth a mention. Made in the USA too. And the blanket lining means they’re plenty warm for much of the Northern Hemisphere’s winter conditions (not all, much). Full Review of the Waxed Trucker can be found here, and a full review of the Regalia Chrono can be found here.

Huge thanks to Sajeev P. for sending in the tip on these. Those green stripes. Yes please. Blue stripes available too.

Also worth a mention…