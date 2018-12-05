Best of Threads: Pocket Knives, Down Jackets, and Trusting the Wife

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

mebejoseph turned to forum members for advice on whether or not to trust his wife’s opinion on what clothes he should wear, specifically involving pants, since he’s soon to be 60 and doesn’t want to look like he’s trying too hard to not dress his age. Amesbury felt there was nothing wrong with the pants, Geo felt it’s most important to be comfortable in your clothes (although he indicated the pants looked great) and Hebrew Barrister said mebejoseph should trust his wife; the pants were a perfect fit. neminat confirmed what the rest of the group said – the pants looked great. shockfinder added another dimension to the conversation by suggesting mebejoseph’s wife is younger then mebejoseph (she’s in her mid forties) and has knowledge of style; so trust her! Loafer28 agreed the pants looked great, but suggested not going for a tighter fit even if mebejoseph’s wife preferred it, while Doug Chalkey kept it simple stating “Happy wife, happy life.” MediumTex brought the discussion around to why everyone reads Dappered in the first place, and what he hopes to obtain on his style journey. Paxonus shared with the members that he is in the exact same situation as mebejoseph and sympathized with his conumdrum. The overall consensus was the look works – go for it!

After months of quiet the thread dedicated to carrying a pocket knife was brought back to life by Xiolar sharing his experiences. Sheepdog149 posted a photo of his knife along with his every day carry items, while carlitos shared his experience with carrying an Opinal #5, indicating the knife could have been responsible for several trips to the emergency room had the knife not been dulled from box-cutting. LesserBlackDog chimed in with his appreciation for the Kershaw Leek in blackwash finish, with idvsego, thedrake and shockfinder all commenting how much they appreciated the Kershaw Skyline knife. minty007 shared his love of the Swiss Army micro and Mad Martigan brought an eBay drool-worthy knife to the attention of the group. Have a favourite knife? Post an image and let the group know.

WVUDave had forum members thinking of winter and warm jackets by asking if he should purchase the Uniqlo parka or jacket. mark4 didn’t feel the Unqlo jacket really qualified as a parka, although his posting did reference the fact he’s used to a pretty cold climate. Pepetito said he’d ordered the parka for a goof, BillN said he had experience with both jackets and if he could do it over again he’d go with the hooded parka, and .brian. decided to order the jacket for wearing to his son’s hockey games. For a full review by this very site, click here.

With Black Friday now come and gone, DocDave decided to find out what the forum members had had their eyes on. goodwillhinton shared with the group his purchase of a Barbour Bedale that was on sale, JBawick purchased some sweaters from Spier & Mackay, TMann said he’s looking to pick up a new leather jacket, LesserBlackDog indicated he’s looking forward to his new Rolex Oyster Perpetual arriving, and mebejoseph said he’s looking for an 1818 suit from Brooks Brothers. A good discussion was had on the thread pertaining to a) enjoying the clothes currently owned and b) the perils of wearing turtleneck sweaters. Then AlejandroLopez mentioned he’s looking forward to purchasing a new peacoat and 77Pat talked about purchasing a new Herman Miller computer chair. Did you score a great deal? Share your purchase on Threads.

Looking for some advice, direction, or just to connect with some cool guys? Maybe you have your own ‘do I trust my wife’ story to share. If so, then Head on over to Threads and take a spin around. Many thanks to contributor Dave I. for assembling this month’s Best of Threads.