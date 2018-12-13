A Weirdly Stacked Nordy Sale Section, Spier & Mackay 20% off Sportcoats, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

What in the world? I’m not quite sure what’s going on with Norstrom right now, but their sale section is jammed and they keep sending out email advertising said sale section. So perhaps this is a slow roll out of their annual winter edition of their half-yearly sale? Usually it launches on the 26th. Anyway, it all ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom. And if memory serves, J. Crew hasn’t put their everyday cashmere on sale all that often, if at all. Yet Nordstrom has it marked down by 40%. Not bad.

Wait a minute… is that navy hopsack wool sportcoat new? Seems like most sizes are available at post time. Not bad for a half canvas, super 120s wool, quarter lined, do-anything blazer. They’ve also dropped the prices on their suits by $30 – $40, depending on the line. Sizes can be limited (both for the suits and the sportcoats) depending on what you’re after though. We’re coming to the end of the season, and Spier usually sells just about out of stuff, then moves on and does a restock after that.

It’s coming close to zero hour for getting the gifts you’re giving (or, well, getting for yourself) in time for the portly fella in the red suit to stash them under the annual piece of indoor evergreen conifer. Or something. You get the point. They’ve also put together a handy best-gifts page. Some of it is on sale. Some of it is not. Free shipping no minimum expires tomorrow, 12/14.

The Pick: Goodfellow & Co Slim Straight Fit Selvedge Jeans – $31.99 ($39.99)

Nice. It’s still jeans season, people (and will be for a very, very long time). Our resident Denim Head was oddly impressed with Target’s selvedge jeans. Head here for the full review. These are also available in slim, as well as straight.

And for once, the J. Crew Factory clearance section isn’t totally picked over. Quite the opposite in fact. Looks like this is the first wave of an end of season clear out. Careful though, there are final sale items in there. Those mean you can’t return them or exchange them.

As always, East Dane is fulfilled by Amazon. And it’s mostly high fashion. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some more down to earth pieces in the mix. Especially tempting would be those Allen Edmonds grain bluchers.

What an odd collection of things in this select item sale. But there are some winners. Just… none of em’ are cheap. Cheaper? Yes. 30% off is a pretty hefty discount from Todd Snyder. So that’s greatly appreciated.

This might… might work site-wide? On sale stuff too? And it’s not limited to just one item. You can pick up a bunch of stuff if you so choose.

Also worth a mention: