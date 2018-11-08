Wool Sweaters, Just in Outerwear, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Good gravy. (And it is the month for gravy, no?) Bonobos stuff starts out expensive. Real expensive. But the styling sure does appeal to some of you guys, from what I can tell (me too in some cases). 25% off isn’t an extra 40% off sale, but this stuff is just in. And 25% off is better than the normal 20% off code. And it’s that kind of hard-hitting analysis that makes me the clown who runs this ship.

AND it works on sale stuff too. AND it appears that the classic fit, wider lapel, Moon Mills herringbone blazer is back and up for the code. The darn things aren’t even getting excluded at checkout like they were a couple days back (despite saying they WERE up for the code). So… have at it. Don’t forget that their new rewards program is super easy to sign up for. Just your email and you’re good to go.

Not the biggest price drop, but they are pretty darn handsome. I think (think?) these are imported from Mexico? Not sure. Free shipping and free returns at least.

Seems like EXPRESS has been doing 40% off quite a bit lately, but, no complaints here. Those Red Wing ripoffs? Total guilty pleasure. They’re not half bad for around $80. Somewhere between a boot and a sneaker (the sole is really squishy/foam based). The leather isn’t half bad either. Will they last a lifetime like Red Wings? Of course not. But if you want something a little lighter weight and easier on the wallet, then might be worth a shot. Full review coming soon. Ships and returns for free.

Was set to expire but they’ve extended it, and added a stackable extra 10% off code. A couple of intriguing new arrivals have hit GAP’s site just in time for their friends and family sale.

Also worth a mention: