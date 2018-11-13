Steal Alert: Nordstrom’s 1901 Barrett Chukkas are back (and on sale!)

These? These are not the well loved, highly respected Loake Kempton. BUT… they are as close as one is gonna get for under a hundred bucks.

Originally debuted back in 2016, the 1901 (a Nordstrom house brand) Barrett Chukka has gone missing in recent months. But thanks to their outlet shop, Nordstrom Rack, we’re back to having access to this oddly affordable, super versatile chukka, now for the low price of around eighty bucks.

The dark brown shade of suede that’s in stock at Nordstrom Rack.

Note that the boot that’s available is a DARK brown suede. I think (think?) the pair that we reviewed in person was in plain ol’ brown. So expect a bit darker, more saturated shade of suede.

Still, expect good suede, a subtle studded rubber sole, and a shave that’s versatile. Not clunky like a buck. Not pointy or spear like either. Versatile. Linings are leather. Only minor design cues are small pieces of tonal, smooth leather at the very top of the heel and tongue. Barely noticeable, and certainly doesn’t detract from the overall look. Sizing seems true. A 10.5D fit my normally 10.5D feet out of the box just fine. Yes they’re made in China but they feel darn good for the price.

Since they’re being sold (for $45 less) at Nordstrom Rack, they don’t ship free. Orders at the Rack over $100 ship free. So unless you tack an extra $20 or so onto your order, you’ll be shelling out $7.95 for shipping. And while you can return them for free to any Nordstrom Rack brick and mortar, returns through the mail will run you $5.95.

Head here for our original review.

Big thanks to Simon Q. for the style tip.

That’s all. Carry on.