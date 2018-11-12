Monday Sales Tripod – Nordy Rack’s Clear the Rack, J. Crew Oar Stripe Shoes & Boots Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Editor’s Note: Yes we’re posting today. For the last few years we’ve sat the “Veterans Day” sales out because the term just sounds odd (much like Memorial Day sales). But after hearing from more than a few Vets, our silence has probably been misplaced. Word is even stores on Military bases have Veterans Day sales, so, while much of the world sees November 11th (and the observance around it) as a solemn occasion, here in the States it’s a bit different. Our policy on keeping quiet on Memorial Day won’t change, but for Vets day, we’ve been given the green light from you guys in the Military. Thanks for all that you do.
#1. Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off Clearance Items
- 1901 Pique Cotton Blend Henley – $11.23 ($49.50)
- Alternative University Raglan Sleeve Pullover – $20.23 ($54)
- JB Britches Classic Fit Plaid Wool Sport Coat – $89.99 ($395)
- John W. Nordstrom Classic Fit Solid Wool Suit – $224.99 ($299)
- Tavik Sett Travel Bag – $67.49 ($149.95)
- Rush by Gordon Rush Britton Chelsea Boot – $59.25 ($155)
- Steve Madden Impass Chelsea Mid Boot – $36.75 ($100)
- To Boot New York Carson Wingtip Derby – $116.25 ($350)
Not only is Nordstrom proper running a big fall sale, their outlet branch Nordstrom Rack is running an extra 25% off clearance items. That means prices that have seriously bottomed out. No code needed here. Prices are as marked online. Sale ends today.
#2. J. Crew: 30% off w/ FRIENDS (or 35% off for rewards members w/FAMILY)
- Dock Peacoat with Thinsulate – $193.70 ($298)
- Herringbone Tweed Blazer in Ludlow or Classic Fit – $193.70 ($298)
- Lambswool Crewneck Sweater in Fair Isle – $78 ($120)
- Goodyear Welted Oar Stripe Chelsea Boots in Italian Leather – $193.70 ($298)
- Oar Stripe Canvas Weekender Bag – $161.20 ($248)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Leather Pacer Boots – $161.20 ($248)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Leather Cap Toe Boots – $161.20 ($248)
- Goodyear Welted Oar Stripe Chelsea Boots in Italian Suede – $193.70 ($298)
- Goodyear Welted Oar Stripe Italian Leather Derbys – $193.70 ($298)
Getting another mention because I don’t recall all of those shoes getting that discount last week when this sale launched? I don’t have any in-person experience with their new oar-stripe shoe collection, but they’re claiming Italian leathers and Goodyear Welts. Don’t forget that you can save 35% (instead of just 30%) by simply signing up for their free rewards program. Prices above reflect that 35% off.
#3. Jomashop: Extra 25% off Select Citizen Watches w/ CTZ25
- Citizen Nighthawk – $182.76 ($243.68)
- Citizen Promaster Diver Blue Dial – $182.76 ($243.68)
- Citizen Field Chronograph – $110.20 ($146.93)
Not a bad price for the Nighthawk. And that Promaster certainly could have been included in our recent best desk divers round up.
BONUS Lands’ End 50% off Full Price (no limit) w/ GOLD & 9624
- Primaloft Quilted Jacket – $74.50 ($149)
- Wool Car Coat – $149.50 ($299)
- Tailored Fit Wool Year ’rounder Dress Pants – $44.98 ($89)
- Tailored Fit Half-Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $149.50 ($299)
- Fine Gauge Cashmere Stripe Sweater – $94.50 ($189)
- Straight Fit Comfort First 5 Pocket Moleskin Pants – $34.75 ($69.95)
- Wool Top Coat – $174.50 ($349)
- Cashmere Lined Suede Leather Gloves – $39.75 ($79.95)
- Waxed Canvas Weekender Duffle Bag – $74.50 ($140)
- Fine Gauge Cashmere V-neck Sweater – $94.50 ($189)
I can’t recall the last time Lands’ End did something like this. Usually there’s a caveat of just one item getting the deal when they go half off. So half off all full price items? No limit? Not bad at all.
BONUS II Nordstrom Fall Sale Still Going on
- Cole Haan ‘Colton’ Chukka Boot – $149.90 ($250)
- Barbour Slim Fit Water Resistant Quilted Jacket – $132.99 ($199)
- Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer – $301.49 ($450)
- TBNY Koning Double Buckle Monk Shoe – $229.90 ($395)
Full picks over here. And as always, everything ships and returns for free thanks to Uncle Nordy.
