Monday Sales Tripod – 30% off Bonobos, 25% off Charles Tyrwhitt, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. J. Crew: 40% off just about Everything w/ TOGETHER
- Legacy Blazer in American Wool in Ludlow or Crosby Fit – $210 ($350)
- Ludlow Blazer in Herringbone English Tweed – $178.80 ($298) review here
- Ludlow Slim-fit Unstructured Blazer in American Wool/Cotton – $118.80 ($198) review here
- Oar Stripe Goodyear welted Chelsea Boots in Italian Leather – $178.80 ($298)
- Cashmere Seedstitch Beanie – $47.70 ($79.50)
- Windowpane Cashmere Scarf – $58.80 ($98)
- Kenton Leather Cap-Toe Boots – $148.80 ($248)
- Ludlow Shawl-Collar Velvet Blazer – $178.80 ($298)
- Letterman Jacket in Wool – $136.80 ($228)
- Dock Peacoat with Thinsulate – $178.80 ($298)
They’re swinging for the fences here. A true Black Friday deal before it happens thanks to 40% off w/ TOGETHER. Looks like most everything (minus collaborations and some brand new stuff in) is getting the cut? Admittedly they carry lots of collaborations/3rd party, but astute J. Crew shoppers should find that this is as good as it has gotten in recent memory… if not further back.
#2. Ledbury: 35% off Shirts w/ DAPPERED35
The Ledbury people reached out last week and asked if we wanted an exclusive code for their Black Friday offer. That was… an easy decision for us. Yes, $95 is a lot for a dress shirt. But they really are incredible. Terrific fabrics, GREAT collars (and that lowered second button), and they’re quite durable. They make much, much more than just white and light blue shirts, so check out the full range, but you’d be in great company to stock a closet with a few of their white and light blue fine twills.
#3. Bonobos: 25% off of $150, 30% off $250+ w/ DEALWEEK
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer – $350 ($500)
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer in Purple Plaid – $350 ($500)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $280 ($400) multiple colors
- The Waxed Cotton Jacket – $208.60 ($298)
- Wool Blend Cable Shawl Collar Cardigan – $173.60 ($248)
- The Italian Hybrid Peacoat – $348.60 ($498)
So the threshold is pretty high, but it’s Bonobos. Everything is expensive. But 30% off is pretty rare for them. Code runs clear through Sunday.
BONUS Allen Edmonds: Select “Classics” Black Friday Savings
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $295 ($425)
- Carlyle Plain-toe Oxford – $295 ($425)
- Strand Cap-toe Oxford with Combination Tap Sole – $340 ($425)
- Cornwallis Dress Oxford – $340 ($425)
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots – $396 ($495)
Under $300 for wheelhouse, first quality heritage-collection AEs is not a bad deal at all. Just the Carlyle and McAllister getting that cut down to $295. But lots of other models from their still made in Port Washington collection are getting nice discounts for the big shopping weekend.
BONUS II C. Tyrwhitt: Take 25% off Sitewide plus Free Ship. w/ SHOWTIMECT
- Wool/Cashmere DB Topcoats in Charcoal or Navy – $374.25 ($499)
- Navy Wool and Cashmere Epsom Overcoat – $374.25 ($499)
- Airforce Blue Puppytooth Weatherproof Wool Car Coat – $299.25 ($399)
- Made in the UK Double Monk Straps – $261.75 ($349)
- Dark Brown Suede Goodyear Welted Chukka Boots – $171.75 ($229)
- Brown Goodyear Welted Toe Cap Boots – $171.75 ($229)
- Blake Stitched Suede Wholecuts – $149.25 ($199)
25% off a full priced Charles Tyrwhitt shirt isn’t much. This we know. But CT does a LOT more than just shirts. And the free shipping is nice too, being that it all ships from the UK. Head here for a review on those suede wholecuts. UPDATE: Turns out that this deal stacks with their multi-buy shirt deal, so instead of four shirts for $200, it’s not four shirts for $150. Not bad at all! And thanks to Bryce L. for the tip!
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: 40% off purchase + extra 20% off purchase.
- J. Crew Factory: 40-50% Off Sitewide with code ADD2CART
- Huckberry: They’ve got an early access Black Friday page live.
- EXPRESS: 40% off everything.
- GAP: Cardmembers get 50% off everything w/ CARDBF