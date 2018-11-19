Monday Sales Tripod – 30% off Bonobos, 25% off Charles Tyrwhitt, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

They’re swinging for the fences here. A true Black Friday deal before it happens thanks to 40% off w/ TOGETHER. Looks like most everything (minus collaborations and some brand new stuff in) is getting the cut? Admittedly they carry lots of collaborations/3rd party, but astute J. Crew shoppers should find that this is as good as it has gotten in recent memory… if not further back.

The Ledbury people reached out last week and asked if we wanted an exclusive code for their Black Friday offer. That was… an easy decision for us. Yes, $95 is a lot for a dress shirt. But they really are incredible. Terrific fabrics, GREAT collars (and that lowered second button), and they’re quite durable. They make much, much more than just white and light blue shirts, so check out the full range, but you’d be in great company to stock a closet with a few of their white and light blue fine twills.

So the threshold is pretty high, but it’s Bonobos. Everything is expensive. But 30% off is pretty rare for them. Code runs clear through Sunday.

Under $300 for wheelhouse, first quality heritage-collection AEs is not a bad deal at all. Just the Carlyle and McAllister getting that cut down to $295. But lots of other models from their still made in Port Washington collection are getting nice discounts for the big shopping weekend.

25% off a full priced Charles Tyrwhitt shirt isn’t much. This we know. But CT does a LOT more than just shirts. And the free shipping is nice too, being that it all ships from the UK. Head here for a review on those suede wholecuts. UPDATE: Turns out that this deal stacks with their multi-buy shirt deal, so instead of four shirts for $200, it’s not four shirts for $150. Not bad at all! And thanks to Bryce L. for the tip!

Also worth a mention…