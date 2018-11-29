Allen Edmonds Boot Sale, Early Nordy Savings, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Boot season is very much here. And while these aren’t in the basement in terms of how low prices can go, $370 for a pair of ships and returns for free, first quailty Daltons (especially with the Dainite sole) is nice and fair. Review of the Daltons can be found here, while the CXL Higgins Mill review can be found here.

So the gift card deal that they were running is done, but it looks like a lot of in-season stuff has made its way into their sale section early. They DO run a massive half-yearly sale after Christmas (stay tuned for a 12/26 post running down all the best that ends up in their sale section,) but this feels like a nicer preview than in years past.

They’re not on sale, but they ARE one of Huckberry’s most popular products. Made in the USA, waxed to be water repellent and durable, and lined with a soft blanket flannel. Finally back in stock. Full review here.

Lots of color and case finish options for the range. These have been gone off Massdrop for quite a while. Look, it’s not a $1500 watch. But it’s a hell of a watch for $330. Swiss made, automatic movement, Sapphire Crystal, 200m water resistance, etc. Lots of good specs here. Estimated ship date is December 27th, so, happy new year to you?

Seems like a pretty scatter-shot selection. Sizes are pretty scattered no matter what you’re after, but an extra 50% off is an extra 50% off. Just be careful of the final sale items that are lurking in there. Discount happens at checkout. Don’t forget that card-members should still get an extra 10% off with BRCARD.

That’s a lot of shoe-care goodness for under $55. Yes, it’s final sale, but it’s not like this thing isn’t gonna “fit.” Great for the guy just getting into style, or, the guy who’s into style but doesn’t have a good place to store his shoe care stuff quite yet. You get the cedar shoe valet/stand, plus: Black carnauba shoe wax, Burgundy carnauba shoe wax, Brown carnauba shoe wax, Neutral carnauba shoe wax, 4 cloth applicators, 2 polish daubers, and 2 small horsehair shine brushes.

Includes the new Peanuts collection (if that’s your thing) and the Marlin watches as well. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!

Also worth a mention: