10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – New Goodthreads Goods, Classic Wool Cable Sweaters, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

For the guys who don’t need to carry a ton with them in terms of toiletries while travelling. Top compartment is for the bigger stuff, while the side zip is for smaller things. Dimesnions are 8 inches x .25 inches x 10.5 inches.

Another potential home run basic from Amazon’s “Goodthreads” men’s line. 100% merino v-neck sweaters. Lots of colors to pick from. On your doorstep in 2 days since you have to have Prime to buy it. $4.90 cheaper than UNIQLO when UNIQLO isn’t running a promotion.

You can have Home Alone and Die Hard. I’ll take this 100 times out of 100. Utterly charming thanks to the performances of Rosemary Clooney and Danny Kaye. The clothes aren’t half bad either. And the athleticism on display during the dance numbers is absurd.

Camel isn’t just for overcoats. Adding a bit of camel into some refined sportswear levels up the look quite a bit. Cotton poly blend. Nice stripes. Curved hem since it’s a baseball inspired cut, but thankfully it doesn’t have those annoying as hell 3/4 sleeves like other baseball tees. Thank goodness. I hate those damn capri shirts. They’re like wearing a conversation with someone who has remembered your name but you’ve forgotten theirs. Awkward as hell, you’re stuck in it, and all your efforts to make it more comfortable just exacerbate the situation.

J. Crew Factory has another stretch chino in their arsenal, and it’s FINALLY up for some codes (JCF excluded all of their sportcoats for a while there). You just gotta catch the right sale. Has dropped to as low as $54. Cotton/Spandex and getting good reviews.

Worth another mention. Usually sold at Nordstrom for $125, but now at Nordstrom Rack for $80. Doesn’t ship free though. Orders at the Rack over $100 ship free. So unless you tack an extra $20 or so onto your order, you’ll be shelling out $7.95 for shipping. And while you can return them for free to any Nordstrom Rack brick and mortar, returns through the mail will run you $5.95.

There’s a brand out there named Criquet that makes really, really nice polo shirts. They’re also expensive as hell. This one from Target is not expensive as hell, and almost certainly nowhere near as nice… but hey, one day the Criquet.

Close enough to the $75 limit. Because. Those cattle sure were lowing eh? Is it overpriced? Of course it is. Is it a BEEF JERKY ADVENT CALENDER? Indeed. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip.

Like cable or fishermans style crewnecks but don’t like the bulk that usually comes with them? This one’s for you. 100% wool in a mid to lightweight cable knit. Super easy to move around in. No bulk restricting you. Does run a touch big. Size shown above is a medium. One of the best things GAP has produced in a while.

Gift giving season is coming up. Fast. A contemporary, delicate take using classic materials. Made in the USA from ethically sourced materials. Pretty, but not pretentious. Just like her. AWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww (feel free to use that, you have my permission). And if she hates it? It’s returnable through January. Also, we’ll have a full gift guide for the lady(ies) in your life in the coming weeks. Stand by for that.

