The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style October 2018

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

It’s here. Fall is here. Cooler weather, rain, shorter days and longer nights. All of it inspires the same thing inside the walls that you call your abode: cozy. What’s that Danish word for it? Ah yes, hygge (pronounced hoo-gah). Snuggling up under blankets with pumpkin spiced drinks (sorry Tim), house sweaters and thicker wool socks and hearty stews. Sitting in your favorite chair and cracking open a good book while sipping something brown and strong (bourbon or coffee, your pick).

Obviously, I’m feeling a little inspired right now, so in this month’s Most Wanted, we’re going to focus on supplementing creature comforts for the season.

That loveseat in the back of the picture, that’s what we’re talking about. It’s in a fairly formal setting in the photo, but it would completely work in a more casual, comfortable living space. Just add a pillow, toss a blanket over your legs, prop your feet up on a ottoman or table, and chill. Oh, and it’s big enough for two, so you can get your cuddle on. This loveseat comes in four neutral colors, and has a married chair if you’re feeling matchy.

“Rustic Luxe”, as in unfinished. I wonder what the actual markup is on these things? High I’m guessing. Looks like something, if you were motivated enough, you could create on your own. A nice way to add more bar space, and move some stuff up off a counter. And then you can open a nice bottle of red while snuggled up watching a Harry Potter, LOTR, or if you’re cool, perhaps a Bond or Bourne marathon.

Ok, not cheap, BUT you’re getting a lot for your money with this table, and every review on the Macy’s site is 5 stars. The table features 4 rolling ottomans that tuck up under the table, and the ottomans have storage. So you can keep all your cozy blankets, extra socks, your leopard print Snuggie (sorry Tim), anything and everything that you want easily accessible, stored in those ottomans. And after you grab your favorite blanket (if you read this site, it should be wool), you can roll that ottoman right in front of you and prop your feet up. Plus, if you have a get together, you have four extra seats. Sold via Macy’s, so there will always be sales. (It was going for under $999 in September.)

Sold by Huckberry, these soy based candles are made in Virginia, with the intent of the vessel taking on a second life as a whiskey glass. Bay Leaf, bergamot, sharp and resinous Australian sandalwood, smoked cedarwood and dried hay make up the scent components of this candle. Sounds about right for this time of year. And just the site of fire (albeit a little one with a candle), when it’s cool outside, is cozy. And enough candlelight can provide lovely low light for relaxing by.

Make that candlelight even more enchanting by placing it in a lantern. The glass will diffuse the light even more, and the wires will create a shadow pattern, making things just that much cozier/hyggelig (no idea if I’m using that correctly there).

And just in case you’re looking for some low, cozy light not of the candle variety, well here you go. The light placed down in the base of this concrete lamp creates an aural glow inside the ring. I don’t think this is the the kind of lamp you read by. It seems strictly for ambiance, but when you’re going for cozy, it’s all about the ambiance.

Ha! You thought you’d escape without a wool blanket recommendation. Oh valued reader, you should know better than that by now. Of course, here is the obligatory wool blanket suggestion. Wool might not be as invitingly squishy as some synthetic blankets, but on a cold night, there’s nothing like a wool blanket to keep you toasty. Plus, they breathe. Fleece blankets? Might as well throw a garbage bag over your lap. Wool also looks a heck of a lot better than synthetic numbers.

