The Weekend Reset: Fall treats for your body and soul.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

CRUNCH! Best. Apple. Ever.

I’m going to be honest. I’ve become an apple snob. I’m not in-your-face about it or anything. I won’t accost someone in a market over their choice of a red delicious (only half of that description is true by the way). I also understand that it can be super hard to justify spending a buck or more on a single piece of everyday fruit. Having said that, since my very first bite, my apple of choice has been the Honeycrisp. Every bite is something to savor. For me, buying these is definitely a luxury because they are always twice the price of other varieties. Which is why now is the time to get them since they seem to be on sale at many markets. They will not disappoint. Planet Money tells you all about them in the video above.

Wallace Stegner’s Angle Of Repose is one of the most acclaimed American novels ever written. Go ahead. Look it up. I’m not going to add anything you wouldn’t find on any literary review you might come across. I’ll just say that it is every bit as good as they say. It is based on real people. It has a language and a pace of it’s own. Give it time and you will be rewarded. Don’t rush it. Enjoy the way the story unfolds. It is also fuel for thought about how the modern American would have found their way as the American West was being settled. Two words: Oregon Trail.

I’m not much for over analyzing every little thing about every little thing, but this caught my attention. Ok, actually, it was the nightmare flashbacks of remembering that one time I wore a shirt with horizontal stripes and the scar it left on my psyche. Then I read the story. If you find yourself wearing stripes as a regular part of your wardrobe, this is worth your time.

All Hallow’s Eve is on the horizon. Dollar store decorations are appearing in the front yards up and down the street. Halloween candy clogs the aisles of every grocery store in the country. It’s time for scary movies and stomach aches. If you are a fan of the the genre, Shudder is your new best waste of time. It is a horror subscription service which really does a great job of bringing together movies and series from all over the globe. Classic films of the genre alongside new and exclusive titles with a great array of foreign films as well. Then there’s the cost – subscriptions start around four bucks a month. Plus, you get a free trial. It is online and available as an app for Apple TV and other services.

So, right up front: the woman who created this snack named it Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix. I am not thrilled with that name for so many reasons. Well, just the one really. But it’s totally legit. I’m going to call this Autumn Spice Trail Mix. There is nothing about this recipe that is bad for you. The nuts provide good fats and proteins. Pepitas are always a treat. The dried fruit provides essential chewing goodness, and the spices and pumpkin filling go really well with all of the ingredients. This is really easy to make and would be suitable for, say, a scary movie on Shudder.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently undergoing a Tim Improvement Project™ (Version 4.0) and he understands that peanut butter protein granola by the handful is not going to do him any favors.